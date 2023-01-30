Read full article on original website
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Summary Of Duluth Police Department’s 2022 Stop Data Report, Offering Gender + Race Details
While the individual bits of data have always been public information, they've never been collected and released in a form that's accessible to most people. The Duluth Police Department has released their first-ever comprehensive Stop Data Report - covering the 2022 calendar year. City leaders and department heads hope that...
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
Duluth’s Allete Commits To $2.5 Billion 385-Mile Power Line As Part Of National Grid Improvements
Access to electric power has never been more important than right now. Reliable transmission lines - as part of the national power grid - form the backbone of future investments in technology. And with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, that demand will only increase. That's why two of...
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
Breanna Ellison Named Duluth’s New Community Relations Officer
The City of Duluth has named a new Community Relations Officer. Breanna Ellison will step into the liaison role effective the middle of February, working to bridge the gap between city services and the greater community at large. The name might be familiar to many in the Twin Ports. Ellison...
Superior Sushi Restaurant Suffers Devastating Early Morning Fire
What a sad way to start the week! The Superior Fire Department responded to calls of a structure fire at 3333 Tower Avenue in Superior early Monday morning. When crews arrived, there was an active fire. It took only 2 minutes for the Superior Fire Department to respond. The fire department is located directly across the street from Tower Avenue.
Ways To Celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Day In The Duluth – Superior Area
Valentine's Day can be a stressor, even for those who truly love their significant other. We just got done spending money on Christmas, and of course there are birthdays, and anniversaries peppered all around. So, by all means, let's have another holiday forcing us to spend money. For single people, Valentine's Day can be a bummer too.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Duluth Business Woman Has Unique Gift Ideas For Valentine’s Day
This Valentine's Day you now have the opportunity to shop local and get a really cool unique gift for that special someone on Valentine's Day. Laural Schultze, is the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, which we used for our latest Big Gender Reveal with Jeanne and Ian right here on MIX 108. Somehow she was able to get what seemed like at least 100 small blue balloons inside a giant black balloon that our couple's daughter popped to reveal she is going to have a baby brother!
Wow Your Valentine With This Unique Duluth – Superior Gift Idea
When it comes to Valentine's Day, many of us get stuck in the same old ways of gift giving. It might be candy, jewelry, a nice night out to a local restaurant, or a card with some kind of gift certificate in it. Of course, everyone says "it's not about the money", but it kind of is and nothing is cheap right now. There is something available in the Twin Ports that is not only an affordable gift option, but also really awesome too. One of those, "they will never forget this" gifts.
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
Community Action Duluth’s Free Tax Site Opens This Week
It's tax time once again, which means it's time to collect all your forms, receipts, and whatever else you need to get things filed properly and hopefully get a big, fat refund. Of course, tax time can be a stressful time of the year for people and Community Action Duluth...
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
