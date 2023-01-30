ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Iowa woman mistakenly pronounced dead 'gasped for air' in funeral home

An Iowa care facility is facing thousands of dollars in fines after a woman was mistakenly pronounced dead and taken to a funeral home only to wake up when she "gasped for air," authorities said. The 66-year-old woman was at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center since Dec. 2021...
IOWA STATE
Florida woman helps identify father as murder victim, 37 years later

DOYLESTOWN, Penn. - A skull found nearly four decades ago on the banks of the Delaware River has been identified thanks to advanced forensic testing which matched a man’s remains to his daughter, who currently lives in Florida. Using forensic genetic genealogy, the investigation found that the skull belonged...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

