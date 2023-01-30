ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Death Notices: Feb. 4, 2023

• KERRY LYNN PETRICH, 54, Chehalis, died Jan. 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • DENNIS WILLARD GUENTHER, 66, Ethel, died Feb. 1. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Centralia Woman to Mark 100th Birthday

Helga Mahoney, of Centralia, is celebrating her 100th birthday. Friends are invited to join her family for a reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Fords Prairie Grange, which is located at 2650 Reynolds Avenue in Centralia. The Chronicle publishes birthday announcements at no charge for those 80 and older.
Lewis County Expands Curbside Recycling to Packwood; Service to Begin in Spring

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted to expand curbside recycling services to the easternmost end of Lewis County. As of October 2007, curbside recycling by the county’s Solid Waste Utility Department has included all of unincorporated Lewis County from Pe Ell to Morton. With the passing of Tuesday’s ordinance, LeMay, the company that collects curbside trash and recycling for Lewis County, will expand services in Randle, Glenoma and Packwood.
A Sports Enthusiast’s Delight: Winlock Resident Opens Card Shop in Centralia

An enthusiast and card collector himself, 44-year-old Dan Keiper, of Winlock, last October opened his own sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia store in downtown Centralia. Keiper’s Cards, located at 320 North Tower Ave., suite 104, features mostly sports cards and collectables but also sells other collectible cards, such as Pokemon...
In Loving Memory of Steven Pierce: 1969-2023

Steven Walter Pierce, 53, of Aberdeen, Washington, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2023, in Elma, Washington. Steven was born on July 16, 1969, to John and Anita (Bourgault) Pierce in Aberdeen. Steven attended Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Aberdeen through the eighth grade. He later graduated from Hoquiam High...
Photo: Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care Holds Open House

Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care would like to thank all those who attended its open house Jan. 22. “Your presence was greatly appreciated and added to the success of the event,” the retirement and assisted living facility said in a statement. “We also want to express our gratitude for all the support and feedback you provided. Your enthusiasm and dedication to our cause is inspiring. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Thank you for helping to make our Open House at Centralia Point a success!” Centralia Point Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 2010 Cooks Hill Road in Centralia. To learn more, call 360-330-2010 or visit centraliapointalmc.com.
In Loving Memory of Wallace Tippery: 1928-2023

Wallace Hal 'Wally' Tippery was released to glory on January 21, 2023, at the age of 95. Wally was born January 8th, 1928, in Portland, Oregon, to Loyd and Ethel (Dahl) Tippery. He grew up in logging camps and on farms and ranches. He graduated from high school in Toledo, Washington, and worked in retail most of his life.
Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo

As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
KING 5

How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
Letter to the Editor: Background Check of Winlock Mayor, a Former Police Reserve, Questioned

Winlock Mayor Brandon Svenson made it into the basic law enforcement academy originally sponsored by the City of Toledo in 2022. Chief Sam Patrick signed Mr. Svenson's form 1270 that a thorough background check had been completed prior to approving Svenson for that academy. According to Svenson's training history report, he graduated academy June 19, 2022, while still sponsored by the Toledo Police Department.
In Loving Memory of Blake Alistair Davis: 2005-2023

“A masterpiece all in themselves and an irreplaceable artist” feels like not enough words for our person that we love tremendously. Blake’s family and friends are heartbroken to lose someone that is especially one of a kind. Blake was taken from us too soon. Known to family and friends by Blake, Blakely, Jenna, Gena, Gem, Genevieve Ann Marie, JT, Lee and Chicken. Blake was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 2005 with the most beautiful green eyes and bright red hair to Rebecca McIntire.
