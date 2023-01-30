Read full article on original website
Abilene ISD will not have to make up this week’s “snow days”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will not have to make up any of the “snow days” used during winter weather this week. Director of Communications, Dr. Jordan Ziemer, told KTAB and KRBC AISD anticipated having to miss several days of school due to inclement weather because that has been the trend in the past. […]
UPDATE: Five earthquakes recorded in Fisher County Friday
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five earthquakes were recorded in Fisher County Friday, with three of them occurring just hours apart. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first earthquake, a magnitude 3.5, happened just after 1:00 p.m. and then two more, magnitudes 3.0 and 2.8, happened one minute apart just before 3:00 p.m., a fourth, […]
Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday
ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
Beware of the Top 4 Scams Taking Place After Abilene’s Bad Weather
While Punxsutawney Phil the Groundhog is predicting six more weeks of winter weather, the scammers are making their way into Abilene and the Big Country trying to make money from mishaps and the bad weather. According to John Riggins, the President of the Abilene Better Business Bureau, the scammers are already rearing their ugly heads.
Locals react to the winter weather, offer safety advice
ABILENE, Texas — The frosty weather is here in the Big Country and it doesn’t look like it will be going anywhere anytime soon. The arctic blast is bringing in sleet and ice, which concerns a lot of people. “Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” said Clay...
UPDATE on ROADS in Coleman County
According to Sheriff Les Cogdill, SLEET AND RAIN are falling around the Coleman/Runnels county line, so conditions will only get worse on Hwy 153 the closer you get to Runnels County line. He also recommends that everyone STAY OFF of FM 2132. Other deputies are checking on highways in all directions in Coleman County. NEW - Hwy 283 south of Santa Anna is slick. (Read more below...)
School and business closures and delays
ABILENE, Texas — Due to wintry weather, the schools and business will operate as such. Not listed: A Habitat for Learning, Children of Light. If you're on a mobile device click here. Track crime, special events and more in your neighborhood with AlertNest & KTXS.
The Abilene Zoo night staff stayed overnight to ensure animal safety
ABILENE, Texas — Dens, indoor heaters, and sometimes blankets are all used to keep the animals warm in the zoo. Here in the Big Country, the Abilene Zoo, took it a step further in making sure the animals in their facility were cozy and comfortable; and that step was sleeping inside the zoo to care for their animals. Dr. Carle explains the importance of their night staff protecting their animals from the frigid weather.
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
Arch apartments receive complaints from students, issues with communication, maintenance
Multiple students have expressed reliability and security concerns while residing in the local apartment complex, the Arch. The Optimist attempted to contact to the Arch for comment via email and phone and received no response. One of the major issues students have expressed with The Arch apartments is communication. Emma...
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Local doctor reacts to “artificial tears” eye drop recall
ABILENE, Texas — Many people utilize eye drops for different reasons. It could be to treat their dry eyes or to help with other eye issues. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention teamed up together to warn people to not use global pharma artificial tears eye drops. It is said to cause blindness and even death.
Clyde Police Department remembering former Callahan County Commissioner
CLYDE, Texas — The Clyde Police Department is mourning the loss of Callahan County Commissioner, Rick McGowen. "Today we are mourning the passing of one of the good ones, Rick McGowen. Rick was a friend to this department, and countless others, helping us out more times than I can count. Two years ago, when our streets were covered in snow, Rick and his crew showed up with heavy equipment and began clearing our city streets. Several months ago Rick showed up to block an intersection as officers were involved in a standoff with a subject who had shot a man the night before, and began firing on officers from his home. We didn’t call Rick and ask for him to help, he just felt the need to help, however he could, and that’s what he did. I ask new officer applicants a question that usually gets strange looks, “what does being noble mean?”. I want them to know, and believe, that what they are signing up to do is noble.it is serving something greater than oneself. Well Rick McGowen was the personification of that, he truly was a “noble” man, and he will be missed. Our prayers go out to the McGowen family, please send yours as well."
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
Winter Storm Watch/Weather Advisory issued throughout The Big Country, what to expect
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service shared on social media that there is a chance of black ice, ice storms and snow for the next few days. According to the National Weather Service Facebook post, black ice is difficult to see and makes the road very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. The […]
New, state-of-the-art CT Scanner at Anson General Hospital saves employee’s life
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The radiology department at the Anson General Hospital received a brand-new state-of-the-art CT scanner. The Philips Incisive CT Scanner is one of two in the state of Texas as of now. The first was in Dimmitt, Texas, both created in hopes of providing quality health care in rural areas. Kimberley Jimenez […]
Meet the 2023 class of Abilene Young Professionals’ 20 Under 40
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Young Professionals (AYP), an Abilene Chamber of Commerce program dropped its 2023 list of Top 20 Under 40 this week, recognizing 20 young professionals who are making a difference in the Abilene community. Criteria which must be met to make it on the 20...
Students adjust to remote learning after campuses close
School this week for students got a major shift because of the icy weather. Campuses were shut down and instructors opted for students to complete their course work online. And while going remote can be an adjustment – some students might say school was chill. “It was more of...
Eastland police discipline 2 officers for shooting small dog they believed to be rabid
EASTLAND, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Two Eastland police officers reportedly received discipline, according to the Chief of Police with Eastland Police Department (EPD), after allegedly breaking protocol, shooting and killing a small dog who did not pose an immediate threat. According to police, two EPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Halbryan Street […]
