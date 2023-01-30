ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
cityofmentor.com

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
MENTOR, OH
ideastream.org

How ChatGPT is shaking up the classroom in Northeast Ohio

In today's rapidly advancing technological world, the line between human writing and computer generated text is becoming increasingly blurred. With the rise of sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between text written by a person and text generated by a computer. From...
ideastream.org

Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory

You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
OHIO STATE
lovelandmagazine.com

Meijer extending SNAP benefits through March 31 for in-store produce purchase

Loveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments. However, through March 31, Meijer is offering SNAP customers a 10 percent discount on produce...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

In annual State of the State address, Governor Mike DeWine proposes spending geared at helping Ohio's children

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his proposed 87 billion dollar two-year budget this week. He said he wants to spend heavy on children and students, including an expansion of private school vouchers and a break in taxes for baby supplies. There are expected big changes coming in the legislature before the June 30 deadline to pass a new budget. The story tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable discussion.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Mass transit advocates call for Cuyahoga County leaders to get on the bus

Cuyahoga County's elected officials and leaders of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are being challenged to rely only on public transit for a week starting Saturday. The challenge was presented by members of Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) to Greater Cleveland RTA board members at its Tuesday meeting, and...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio

Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
MENTOR, OH
iheart.com

Hudson Doctor Gets 30 Months In Prison In Pharmaceutical Kickback Scheme

AKRON – Deepak Raheja, 66, of Hudson, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback conspiracy. In addition to the prison sentence, Raheja was ordered to surrender his medical license, pay $2,163,995 in restitution, and a $50,000 fine.
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

