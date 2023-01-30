Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Related
ideastream.org
Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows
A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
ideastream.org
Ohioans who skip new COVID-19 booster are taking 'unnecessary risks,' state's top doc says
The amount of severe illness caused by respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 is decreasing in Ohio, but the state's health director said too many people are skipping the new booster and unnecessarily risking serious disease or death at a time when the coronavirus is still circulating. “COVID-19 is still very real,”...
cityofmentor.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
ideastream.org
How ChatGPT is shaking up the classroom in Northeast Ohio
In today's rapidly advancing technological world, the line between human writing and computer generated text is becoming increasingly blurred. With the rise of sophisticated artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between text written by a person and text generated by a computer. From...
Cleveland doctor sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for prescribing neurological medicine for kickbacks from drugmaker
AKRON, Ohio — A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Hudson neurologist to two-and-half years in prison for a kickback scheme in which he prescribed neurological medicine to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners provided by the drugmaker. U.S. District Judge Sara...
ideastream.org
COVID-19 pandemic hit this East Side Cleveland neighborhood especially hard, research shows
People who lived in the Hough neighborhood, on Cleveland’s East Side, were harder hit by the COVID-19 pandemic than people living in other parts of the state – even other vulnerable parts, according to new research by Ohio State University's College of Public Health. Researchers combed through data...
ideastream.org
Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory
You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
lovelandmagazine.com
Meijer extending SNAP benefits through March 31 for in-store produce purchase
Loveland, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced that changes in federal law mean that February will be the last month of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments. However, through March 31, Meijer is offering SNAP customers a 10 percent discount on produce...
ideastream.org
Cleveland artisan collective boosts visibility, customer access while reducing business hassles
When entrepreneur Sam Freidman saw a rendering a few years ago of seven hangar-like buildings proposed for a vacant lot at the corner of West 28th Street and Church Avenue in Cleveland, he knew he’d found a home for an idea he had been incubating for years. The 45-year-old...
ideastream.org
In annual State of the State address, Governor Mike DeWine proposes spending geared at helping Ohio's children
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine unveiled his proposed 87 billion dollar two-year budget this week. He said he wants to spend heavy on children and students, including an expansion of private school vouchers and a break in taxes for baby supplies. There are expected big changes coming in the legislature before the June 30 deadline to pass a new budget. The story tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable discussion.
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
ideastream.org
Mass transit advocates call for Cuyahoga County leaders to get on the bus
Cuyahoga County's elected officials and leaders of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are being challenged to rely only on public transit for a week starting Saturday. The challenge was presented by members of Clevelanders for Public Transit (CPT) to Greater Cleveland RTA board members at its Tuesday meeting, and...
Popular Ohio Snack Brand Closing After More Than 110 Years
The company has been open since 1910.
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
iheart.com
Hudson Doctor Gets 30 Months In Prison In Pharmaceutical Kickback Scheme
AKRON – Deepak Raheja, 66, of Hudson, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday to 30 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty to his role in a pharmaceutical kickback conspiracy. In addition to the prison sentence, Raheja was ordered to surrender his medical license, pay $2,163,995 in restitution, and a $50,000 fine.
Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit
After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
Comments / 2