Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Could the Saints Next QB Be Derek Carr?

The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at quarterback. It's their biggest need this offseason and has been an issue since legendary QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer. The 35-year-old Dalton completed a career-high 66.7% of his throws for New...
BRAKING: Tom Brady Retires, What it Means for Todd Monken and the Bucs

The football world has its news story on Wednesday morning as arguably the greatest football player of all-time, Tom Brady, has decided that he's retiring... for real this time. So, why is a Georgia website writing about it? Well, in case you didn't know, Todd Monken wrapped up his interview...
Could Munchak Be the Man for Dolphins O-line?

The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new offensive line coach, and it's awfully easy to connect the dots when it comes to Mike Munchak as an ideal candidate. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001, eight years after a brilliant 12-year playing career during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Why the 49ers Should Hire Steve Wilks as Their Defensive Coordinator

The most important decision of the 49ers offseason resides at defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans after steering San Francisco's defense to prominence the past two seasons. Finding his replacement is going to be extremely tough. Any chance of getting a coach as elite as him is probably unlikely. But there are options out there to consider even with Vic Fangio now off the table.
Finding Broncos: 8 Under-The-Radar Senior Bowl Prospects

The week of practices is underway, with the Senior Bowl on February 4. NFL teams have scouts, coaches, and front-office members working hard to scout the next group of draft prospects. This is a highly talented year at the Senior Bowl, but a few prospects are still flying under the...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed

LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr reiterated Thursday he won’t extend the Feb. 15 date for his contract to become fully guaranteed, which essentially means the Raiders will need to release him or have a trade worked out in principle by that date. “I don’t think that that would...
Draft Expert Has Just One Bulldog Going in the First Round

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com is about as accurate as it gets when it comes to mock drafts. Per his bio, Campbell “Led all NFL media in correct picks for the 2017, 2019, and 2022 NFL Drafts”. In 2022, he hit on 11 picks in the first round of...
Avonte Maddox Back in a Walking Boot

PHILADELPHIA – Avonte Maddox wore a walking boot at Friday’s practice. Shortly after practice, Maddox was seen in the locker room. He wasn’t wearing the boot, but he was walking gingerly and limping ever so slightly. The Eagles cornerback has been battling a toe injury since Christmas...
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
