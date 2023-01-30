Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Centre Daily
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Centre Daily
Could the Saints Next QB Be Derek Carr?
The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at quarterback. It's their biggest need this offseason and has been an issue since legendary QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer. The 35-year-old Dalton completed a career-high 66.7% of his throws for New...
Centre Daily
BRAKING: Tom Brady Retires, What it Means for Todd Monken and the Bucs
The football world has its news story on Wednesday morning as arguably the greatest football player of all-time, Tom Brady, has decided that he's retiring... for real this time. So, why is a Georgia website writing about it? Well, in case you didn't know, Todd Monken wrapped up his interview...
Centre Daily
Could Munchak Be the Man for Dolphins O-line?
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new offensive line coach, and it's awfully easy to connect the dots when it comes to Mike Munchak as an ideal candidate. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001, eight years after a brilliant 12-year playing career during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers Should Hire Steve Wilks as Their Defensive Coordinator
The most important decision of the 49ers offseason resides at defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans after steering San Francisco's defense to prominence the past two seasons. Finding his replacement is going to be extremely tough. Any chance of getting a coach as elite as him is probably unlikely. But there are options out there to consider even with Vic Fangio now off the table.
Centre Daily
Finding Broncos: 8 Under-The-Radar Senior Bowl Prospects
The week of practices is underway, with the Senior Bowl on February 4. NFL teams have scouts, coaches, and front-office members working hard to scout the next group of draft prospects. This is a highly talented year at the Senior Bowl, but a few prospects are still flying under the...
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Cowboys for WR Brandin Cooks Trade? What’s Texans Cost?
The much-traveled Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But at the trade deadline, he almost made his escape. And at the end of the season, he revealed he didn't wish to play for a loser anymore.
Centre Daily
Derek Carr firm on deadline for contract to become guaranteed
LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr reiterated Thursday he won’t extend the Feb. 15 date for his contract to become fully guaranteed, which essentially means the Raiders will need to release him or have a trade worked out in principle by that date. “I don’t think that that would...
Centre Daily
Draft Expert Has Just One Bulldog Going in the First Round
Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com is about as accurate as it gets when it comes to mock drafts. Per his bio, Campbell “Led all NFL media in correct picks for the 2017, 2019, and 2022 NFL Drafts”. In 2022, he hit on 11 picks in the first round of...
Centre Daily
Avonte Maddox Back in a Walking Boot
PHILADELPHIA – Avonte Maddox wore a walking boot at Friday’s practice. Shortly after practice, Maddox was seen in the locker room. He wasn’t wearing the boot, but he was walking gingerly and limping ever so slightly. The Eagles cornerback has been battling a toe injury since Christmas...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
