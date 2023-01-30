ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop

A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. A Volusia County Sheriff...
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting

A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
