Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
click orlando
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
WESH
FHP: 3 ejected in deadly single-car crash on I-95 ramp in Volusia County
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 95 North Thursday morning left one person dead and multiple people hurt. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the exit ramp to U.S. Route 1 in Ormond Beach. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
fox35orlando.com
Thieves in Florida tried to camouflage a stolen hot pink semi by painting it red, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after they reportedly were caught spray-painting a bright pink stolen semi-truck outside a Days Inn motel in Flagler County, deputies said. On Tuesday, deputies were called to the motel at 120 Garden St N after a person reported two people were spray-painting...
ocala-news.com
Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
fox35orlando.com
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. A Volusia County Sheriff...
Pilot hospitalized after home-built airplane crashes into tree in Volusia County
A pilot was hurt and taken to a hospital after a small home-built airplane crashed into a wooded area in Volusia County.
Florida Man Gets 30 Years After Killing Man With Fentanyl That Was Supposed To Be Cocaine
Defendant Jevante Hamilton was sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison for his role in the overdose death of a Palm Coast man in 2019 – and as a Habitual Felony Offender. A Flagler County jury found Hamilton guilty of Manslaughter at the conclusion
Florida man seriously injured after flying homemade airplane in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.– A 78-year-old pilot was seriously injured in Volusia County after his airplane crashed in the woods. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) , the man flew an ultralight homemade airplane. The man, identified as Vincent Grasso, went for a flight from a private...
WESH
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
A Flagler County sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero for helping to resuscitate a man who possibly overdosed. The man was allegedly driving recklessly down U.S. 1 and passed Deputy Stogdan on his way home from work. The driver then crashed into the back of another vehicle, deputies said.
click orlando
More than 12 tons of sand added to Flagler County beaches in a week
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – In the first week of the Flagler County’s dune restoration project, 12.3 tons of sand have been added to 1,500 linear feet of area beaches, according to the county. The $3.67 million project seeks to add sand from south MalaCompra Park to south Washington...
Former Volunteer Charged with Molesting Two Young Girls
A former catholic charities volunteer was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting two young girls between 2013 and 2015.
fox35orlando.com
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
1 dead, 3 injured including child in Putnam County crash
Reports from the Putnam County Fire Rescue state that at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, crews are being called to the scene of a fatal vehicle accident.
Teen Arrested for Selling Marijuana-Laced Brownies at Florida High School
A 17-year-old student was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownies that resulted in a student being hospitalized.
click orlando
Crash involving big rig hauling lumber closes I-95 in Volusia for hours
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A big rig hauling lumber jackknifed Tuesday morning in Volusia County, forcing troopers to close Interstate 95 for hours, officials said. According to troopers, the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. on I-95 north near State Road 442, mile marker 248, in New Smyrna Beach. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
click orlando
Pot brownies sold by Lake Mary High student sends another to hospital, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after deputies said a student was hospitalized after she sold marijuana-laced brownies to them. According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on the campus of Lake Mary High School, located at 655 Longwood Lake Mary Road. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a sedan in Marion County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on NW 100th Avenue near County Road 329 in Reddick, FHP said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery...
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
