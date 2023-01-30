Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
MTG Events Near Me: How to Check
Magic: The Gathering continues to grow in popularity, despite releasing over 20 years ago. The game has come a long way since when it first revolutionized the tabletop gaming scene, expanding from basements and kitchen tables to specialized stores and conventions. Here's how you can find Magic: The Gathering events near you.
Centre Daily
Do You Need an Internet Connection to Play Redfall?
Bethesda's upcoming vampire-themed FPS, Redfall, is set to release this May, but players have questions over the game's need for an internet connection. Developed by Arkane Austin, Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS set in the fictional island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Under threat from a legion of vampires, players assume the role of different heroes, each with their own creative abilities to take down the vampiric enemies.
Comments / 0