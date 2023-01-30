ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego Begins Enforcing New Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance in Beach Communities

For the past two years, Albert has set up in the same spot on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk making and selling custom jewelry. “I do super unique things and then more generic stuff too but I just do it because I believe that this is a really good way to connect with people,” said Albert, a sidewalk vendor in Pacific Beach.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items

If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Illegal Vape Sale May Have Been at Center of Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead in San Marcos: SDSO

A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early in a neighborhood near Palomar College in San Marcos last month. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the 15-year-old alongside new details of what may have transpired before the shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 4 that left Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Leaders and Organizations Working to Boost Black Homeownership

Homeownership is often seen as a step towards laying down roots in a community and building generational wealth, and groups in San Diego are working to increase access to homeownership for Black families. An Urban League Study reports 29% of Black San Diegans are homeowners, compared to 35% of Latinos,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Driver Killed in Fiery Tierrasanta Crash ID'd as 19-Year-Old

The driver who died in a fiery car crash in Tierrasanta last month has been identified as a 19-year-old man, San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office announced Wednesday. The deadly crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 near the intersection of Shields Street and Santos Road, according to the San Diego Police Department. For reasons still under investigation, the driver, who was identified as Aiden Shea Arce of San Diego, struck the concrete median of the road and struck a tree in the center divide.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property

San Diego deputies arrested one of their own for allegedly bringing cocaine onto jail property, the Sheriff's Department announced Friday. Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Watch: Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas Delivers First State of the County Address

County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas focused on improving life for families, a stronger economy, better infrastructure and mental health care, and combating homelessness in Wednesday evening's State of the County speech. Speaking before a full crowd in county Administration Center West Plaza, Vargas, challenged the audience to help...
Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada

San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory. After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CIF Reverses San Diego HS Athlete's Suspension Over Camp Confusion

Jaiden Rodriguez of Del Norte High School is now eligible to play soccer again for her high school team. Rodriguez was suspended by the California Interscholastic Federation for taking part in an Identification Camp. According to U.S. Soccer, identification camps allow youth players from across the country to train together,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

