Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Begins Enforcing New Sidewalk Vendor Ordinance in Beach Communities
For the past two years, Albert has set up in the same spot on the Pacific Beach Boardwalk making and selling custom jewelry. “I do super unique things and then more generic stuff too but I just do it because I believe that this is a really good way to connect with people,” said Albert, a sidewalk vendor in Pacific Beach.
NBC San Diego
Would San Diegans Pay 50 Cents for Downtown Bathrooms? Would Homeless Have to Pay?
It's happened to everyone: You're in the Gaslamp, say, or the East Village and you need to, well, go, but there's no bathroom. If you're a reasonably well-dressed person, you may sneak into a bar or restaurant. But what if you're homeless?. Now, imagine if there were lots of public...
NBC San Diego
Come Get Your Stolen Property: San Diego Sheriff's Department Trying to Reunite Owners With Their Items
If you recently had something stolen from you, it could be at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) crime lab in Kearny Mesa. The department is holding two public viewings for people to come and see the items they have recovered and claim them if they are the rightful owner. The first viewing was held on Friday, Feb. 3 and the second one is Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 5590 Overland Ave.
NBC San Diego
Illegal Vape Sale May Have Been at Center of Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead in San Marcos: SDSO
A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early in a neighborhood near Palomar College in San Marcos last month. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of the 15-year-old alongside new details of what may have transpired before the shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 4 that left Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos.
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
NBC San Diego
San Diego, You Might Hear More Loud Booms Wednesday and Thursday Night
Residents in central San Diego heard a resounding boom from U.S. Army training Tuesday night, and more are on the way, according to Lt. Col. Mike Burns, U.S. Army Special Operations Command. The Army training will continue through Thursday night, Lt. Col. Burns said. From Jan. 24 to Feb. 2,...
NBC San Diego
WATCH: Firefighters Rescue German Shephard That Fell Down 30-Foot Hole in South Bay
A German shepherd named Indy who spent hours at the bottom of a 30- to 50-foot hole in a South Bay backyard Wednesday afternoon was pulled to safety by firefighters. The call to firefighters was made at around 2:30 p.m. Indy's owner said the dog is a veteran of a sheriff's department in Arizona.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Leaders and Organizations Working to Boost Black Homeownership
Homeownership is often seen as a step towards laying down roots in a community and building generational wealth, and groups in San Diego are working to increase access to homeownership for Black families. An Urban League Study reports 29% of Black San Diegans are homeowners, compared to 35% of Latinos,...
NBC San Diego
Driver Killed in Fiery Tierrasanta Crash ID'd as 19-Year-Old
The driver who died in a fiery car crash in Tierrasanta last month has been identified as a 19-year-old man, San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office announced Wednesday. The deadly crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 near the intersection of Shields Street and Santos Road, according to the San Diego Police Department. For reasons still under investigation, the driver, who was identified as Aiden Shea Arce of San Diego, struck the concrete median of the road and struck a tree in the center divide.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Cocaine Onto Jail Property
San Diego deputies arrested one of their own for allegedly bringing cocaine onto jail property, the Sheriff's Department announced Friday. Deputy Allen Wereski, 48, was booked at San Diego County Central Jail after deputies searched his vehicle and found what they believed was cocaine, according to a release from the department.
NBC San Diego
Watch: Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas Delivers First State of the County Address
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas focused on improving life for families, a stronger economy, better infrastructure and mental health care, and combating homelessness in Wednesday evening's State of the County speech. Speaking before a full crowd in county Administration Center West Plaza, Vargas, challenged the audience to help...
NBC San Diego
Lemon Grove Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Attempted Murder in County-Wide Shooting Spree
A Lemon Grove man suspected of killing one man and injuring three other people in a trio of shootings in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Jaime Gonzalez, 22, is accused of opening fire on seven random victims during a...
NBC San Diego
‘I've Been the Biggest Break in the Case:' Genealogy DNA Test Leads to New Clues for Local Cold Case
Nearly 40 years ago, an unidentified young woman was found murdered just steps off an East County highway and today, homicide investigators are working with the biggest break in the case yet. A DNA connection, found through the use of the DNA ancestry tracker, 23andMe, has led homicide investigators to...
NBC San Diego
‘One Size Does Not Fit All': County Leaders Push for New Veteran Homeless Policy
County leaders are pushing for housing reform policies that address the specific needs of homeless veterans. It hasn’t always been blue skies for Air Force veteran Jexsi Grey, who experienced homelessness just a few years ago. “It was more like a perfect storm when I separated from the Air...
NBC San Diego
Aztecs Fall On The Road At Nevada
San Diego State was in position late to earn a key road win in the Mountain West Conference, but Nevada closed the game on an 18-9 run, pulling away for a 75-66 victory. After beating the 22nd ranked Aztecs, Nevada students stormed the court at the Lawlor Events Center. The...
NBC San Diego
CIF Reverses San Diego HS Athlete's Suspension Over Camp Confusion
Jaiden Rodriguez of Del Norte High School is now eligible to play soccer again for her high school team. Rodriguez was suspended by the California Interscholastic Federation for taking part in an Identification Camp. According to U.S. Soccer, identification camps allow youth players from across the country to train together,...
Comments / 0