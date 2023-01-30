ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

INDOT discusses plans ahead of icy winter weather

By Seth Austin, Shelley Kirk
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – We missed out on icy winter weather this morning, but we’re expecting to have more cold weather this afternoon, and it may impact the roads in the Tri-State tomorrow morning.

Gary Brian with the Indiana Department of Transportation joined us on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss how crews will be able to treat roads overnight in southwestern Indiana. You can view the full interview in the video player above.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

