Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and More
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. Apple — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Meta, Align Technology, FedEx, Honeywell and More
Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading. Meta — Shares of the Facebook parent surged 19% in early morning trading after the company posted better-than-expected revenue and announced a $40 billion stock buyback when it reported its quarterly results Wednesday evening. Bank of America upgraded Meta Thursday, saying the company's new efficiency mentality positions stock for more than 40% upside. The spike in shares helped pull other mega cap tech companies Amazon and Alphabet up by 4% each.
Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent Meta Platforms as a case study of why it sometimes pays off to hold downtrodden stocks. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback. CNBC's Jim...
Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Earnings from Apple, Amazon and Alphabet disappointed. Ford's CEO is frustrated after an ugly earnings report. There's a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating above the U.S. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Tech letdown. Meta raised everyone's hopes with its...
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
Nordstrom Stock Surges After Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Buys Stake in Retailer
Nordstrom shares are zooming higher after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen bought a stake in the department store chain. Cohen is focusing on former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton, who is a Nordstrom board member. The news came weeks after Nordstrom reported lackluster holiday sales and cut its full-year...
Sandwich Chain Subway's Sales Climb as Turnaround Takes Hold Ahead of Potential Sale
Subway's same-store sales rose 9.2% in 2022, a sign that its turnaround is taking hold. The trend reverses years of sales declines for the once-ubiquitous sandwich chain. The privately owned company has reportedly hired advisors to explore a potential sale and is revamping restaurants. Subway said its same-store sales climbed...
Mortgage Rates Drop to the 5% Range for the First Time Since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
January Job Growth Is Forecast to Slow Slightly, But the Impact From Big Corporate Layoffs Is Uncertain
Payroll growth is expected to have slowed to 187,000 new jobs in January, from 223,000 in December. But some economists, like those at Goldman Sachs, expect the employment report Friday morning could show more jobs than consensus because it is unclear how much companies are actually laying off workers. "Businesses...
Kind Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Made a $220 Million Mistake—It Turned His Startup Into a $5 Billion Company
This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown. The first time Daniel Lubetzky accepted significant investment money for Kind...
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
