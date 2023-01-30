Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. Apple — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.

1 DAY AGO