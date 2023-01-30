Read full article on original website
Meta Shares Rocket 25%, on Pace for the Best Day in a Decade
Meta shares rallied more than 25% and saw a rapid-fire set of analyst upgrades. Commentary from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, combined with a revenue beat, sent shares soaring and analysts enthusing about trimmed costs and strengthening products. Meta shares jumped 25% Thursday morning, on pace for the best day in nearly...
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta, Align Technology, Coinbase, Eli Lilly and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meta — The tech giant's shares jumped 23.28%, marking its strongest day in nearly a decade. Late Wednesday, Meta reported revenue that topped analysts' expectations and announced a $40 billion stock buyback plan. Firms also responded positively to Meta's earnings report, with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs rating the stock a buy. Meta shares sit at their highest point since September 2022.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and More
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. Apple — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021
The Nasdaq closed out its fifth straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since November 2021, the month the index peaked. Earnings reports from Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all disappointed, but investors are more focused on the cost-cutting efforts the companies are now implementing. The Nasdaq is up 15% to...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
The Fed raised rates and sounded slightly more dovish. Facebook parent Meta declared 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." Oil giant Shell reported its biggest annual profit ever. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Some wiggle room. The Federal Reserve raised...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
‘De-influencing' Is Going Viral. What Does This Mean for the Future of Influencers?
Scroll through social media, and you'll see influencers throwing products at you left and right. There's TikTok’s newest “It Girl” Alix Earle posting her "Get Ready With Me" videos. And major beauty brands sponsoring influencer trips, including Tarte's recent #TrippingwithTarte excursion to Dubai. GWI, an audience targeting...
Apple Sales Drop 5% in Largest Quarterly Revenue Decline Since 2016
Apple's overall sales for the holiday quarter were about 5% lower than last year's, the first year-over-year sales decline since 2019. CEO Tim Cook said three factors hurt the results: a strong dollar, production issues in China affecting the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the overall macroeconomic environment.
Nordstrom Stock Surges After Activist Investor Ryan Cohen Buys Stake in Retailer
Nordstrom shares are zooming higher after GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen bought a stake in the department store chain. Cohen is focusing on former Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton, who is a Nordstrom board member. The news came weeks after Nordstrom reported lackluster holiday sales and cut its full-year...
Activision Blizzard Pays SEC $35 Million to Settle Probe
Activision Blizzard will settle with the SEC for $35 million over claims that the company violated federal whistleblower protections and failed to maintain adequate disclosure standards. The settlement is not an admission or denial of wrongdoing. CEO Bobby Kotick and other senior executives knew about significant harassment issues within Activision,...
Why Amazon Marketplace Didn't Survive in China
China's e-commerce market was valued at $2 trillion in 2022, according to GlobalData, and the country also has a rapidly growing middle class, making it an attractive market for American companies. Amazon entered the China market in 2004 through a $75 million acquisition of Joyo.com, an online book and media...
Trian Presses Disney to Replace Board Member Michael Froman With Nelson Peltz
Activist investor Trian sent another letter to Disney, pushing for the removal of a board member in favor of instituting Nelson Peltz, as the proxy battle between the two heats up. Trian is pushing for votes to put Peltz on the board and remove Michael Froman, according to a Thursday...
Bill Gates Says Elon Musk's Ambition to Colonize Mars Is Not a Good Use of Money
In an interview with the BBC, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates questioned whether Musk's vision of colonizing Mars was a good use of money. Gates suggested he doesn't think Musk would qualify as a philanthropist currently but that "some day he will." He added that funding vaccine development was a better...
