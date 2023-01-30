Read full article on original website
Related
kauainownews.com
Hawai‘i Community Lending receives funding to help people become homeowners
Hawaiʻi Pacific Health and The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation are providing a combined $1.5 million in social-impact loans and grants to support Hawaiʻi Community Lending, a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to helping low-income households become homeowners. Hawaiʻi Community Lending projects this funding will support 200...
kauainownews.com
ʻOlu Campbell named new president, CEO of Hawaiʻi Land Trust
The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. He takes the reigns from Laura Kaakua, who is now serving as the governor’s nominee for the Deputy Director of the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Campbell has worked in various capacities in...
kauainownews.com
Koloa Rum Company debuts Rainbow Warriors bottle
The Kaua‘i-based Koloa Rum Company has partnered with University of Hawai‘i to debut a limited-edition commemorative bottle celebrating the Rainbow Warriors’ back-to-back championship wins. Superfans of the decorated men’s volleyball team can purchase the commemorative bottle at Food Pantry by Foodland and Foodland Market City, both on...
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo
In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
kauainownews.com
Incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations launched by Hawaiʻi Energy
Hawaiʻi Energy has launched the state’s renewed incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations to help expand Hawaiʻi’s public charging network and encourage more installations and upgrades statewide. The Hawaiʻi State Legislature established the state-funded program on behalf of the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission.
Comments / 0