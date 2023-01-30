ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland tipped workers call for wage increases amid restaurant week

During Baltimore City’s Winter Restaurant Week, from Fells Point to Hampden, eateries across Baltimore City showcase their menus. The promotion offers patrons discounted prices across more than 80 restaurants over a 10 day span. While some use Restaurant Week to explore delicacies, both customers and workers alike are concerned...
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
Pandora to open Harbor East store

The Pandora jewelry company is planning to open a new store in Harbor East, the Harbor East Management Group announced Friday. The approximately 2,300-square-feet jewelry store will be located at 1011 Fleet St. in the same building as Sephora and Lululemon stores. The store will be Pandora’s flagship location in Baltimore and is expected to open in April.
Baltimore Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley partners with Heart + Paw for veterinary care of therapy dogs

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley’s foundation has partnered with Heart + Paw Fells Point to bring veterinary services to newly trained therapy dogs. The Ronnie Stanley Foundation prepares rescue dogs to be placed in their forever home with individuals who require emotional support due to enduring life challenges, such as illness, emotional trauma, and other hardships.
Summer Fun is Back!

Imagine a sun-filled summer afternoon outdoors at the pool learning to swim or perhaps on the tennis courts working on your backhand stroke. Imagine creating artistic masterpieces or honing your acting and improv skills. Imagine learning programming, digital design, and fundamentals of digital photography and video. Summer fun comes in many forms – and you can find almost all of them at Summer at Friends!
