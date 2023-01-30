Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Forced To Apologise To Steve Austin & The Undertaker Before Return
An ex-WWE Superstar was told that they had to apologise to some major WWE stars including Steve Austin and The Undertaker before they could return to the company. Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero has reflected on his ex-wife Sable’s acrimonious exit from WWE in 1999 which saw her launch a lawsuit against WWE for sexual harassment. That suit was settled in August of that year but Mero chose to side with his wife and also left the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE HOFers And AEW Star Featured In Upcoming Chyna Documentary
Chyna experienced some tragic moments in her life, but she will go down in history as a groundbreaking performer. The WWE Hall of Famer broke down barriers for women's wrestling in the late '90s and early 2000s, getting over at a time when it was very much an afterthought in WWE. The upcoming documentary "Chyna: Wrestling with Demons" will chronicle her life and career, and it's set to feature stars from across the wrestling world.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Match Reportedly Among Planned WWE WrestleMania 39 Matches
WWE is in the midst of the Road to WrestleMania, and that brings a lot of speculation as to what matches fans can expect to see. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are currently five locked in, one of which features John Cena. The 16-time world champion hasn't competed at WrestleMania since his Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt, and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time he performed in front of a live crowd at the event. Cena is reportedly locked in for a match against Austin Theory, although there is no word on whether that will be for the United States Championship, which Theory will defend inside the Elimination Chamber at the upcoming premium live event.
PWMania
Vince McMahon is Willing to Leave WWE if the Buyer is Not Interested in Keeping Him
During today’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Nick Khan was asked if Vince McMahon would resign if the company’s future owner did not want Vince on board. Khan stated that Vince would step down in that situation, putting to rest a rumor that had circulated since word got out that Vince was returning to help sell the company. At this time, there is no word on who is the favorite to buy WWE, nor do we know which of the rumored suitors would be interested in keeping Vince in charge.
wrestlinginc.com
The Godfather Hopes To Apologize To WWE Star For Bullying Them
During WWE's Attitude Era, Charles Wright, who went by the ring name The Godfather, was accompanied to the ring by his lady escorts, who were referred to as the "Ho-Train," and his catchphrase "Pimpin' Ain't Easy" was passionately recited by live crowds every week. While speaking with "The Universal Wrestling...
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Heat On Major WWE Star After Royal Rumble
According to a new backstage report, there was some heat backstage with a top WWE star after his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Per the scoops from Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar was scripted to show frustration at being eliminated by Bobby Lashley, but all aspects of his subsequent tornado were not known in advance.
wrestletalk.com
WrestleMania 39 Card Leaked
A look at several planned matches that have been leaked for WrestleMania 39, as well as how the rest of the card could shape up. WrestleMania season is fast approaching, so let’s take a look…. Official WrestleMania 39 Matches. We’re now just two months out from WrestleMania and starting...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Reportedly Undergoes Surgery
Former WWE star Marty Wright, aka "The Boogeyman," had knee surgery last week, according to PWInsider. They reported Tuesday night that Wright, 58, is currently rehabbing after the procedure. Wright has shared photos from his recovery in recent days, but has not opened up about the exact reason he required surgery or what type of recovery he's facing. On Monday, Wright said it's "time to get started" on his rehab.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Wanted X-Rated Addition To WWE Logo
Vince McMahon wanted to make an unusual addition to what would go on to become one of the most iconic WWE logos. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Mike Sempervive recalled a story dating back from 1997, the early days of the Attitude era and the famous WWE “scratch” logo.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Planning Another Sponsored Match For WrestleMania
While fan reactions to WWE's first-ever "Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match" were mixed, WWE is reportedly high on the idea of more matches with corporate sponsors as they head down the Road to WrestleMania. According to The Hollywood Reporter, WWE is on track to make between 14 and 15 million dollars in sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, a new record for the tentpole event. WWE is already planning on having a sponsor for the post-WrestleMania press conference on Peacock, much like they did for the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Names Current WWE Star He'd Most Like To Wrestle
Kurt Angle has not competed inside a pro wrestling ring since Baron Corbin defeated him at WrestleMania 35. Despite not wrestling in nearly four years, Angle has had conversations about stepping into the ring again, however, those talks have not seen anything come to fruition. While speaking on "The Kurt...
CNBC
Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says
World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon is open to departing the company if he finds the right sale partner, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC. Khan predicted a sale process for WWE would last about three months. Khan said McMahon has told the board he is "100% open to transactions"...
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE Smackdown airs tonight from Greenville, South Carolina and a new report has a couple of notes on plans for the show. Fightful Select reports that as has been the case lately, the materials for Uncle Howdy were sent along to tonight’s show. Howdy is set to be in town for the episode along with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Shotzi, and Sheamus.
