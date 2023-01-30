Read full article on original website
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Centre Daily
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster
Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
Centre Daily
Mike Woodson Scoffs at Thought Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Aren’t NBA Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey is the runaway candidate for national player of the year. He's been terrific during the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 22-1 start to the season and, at 7-foot-4, has been practically unguardable. Since returning from a back injury a month ago, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Centre Daily
Dillon Brooks Faces Suspension Ahead of Raptors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks on Sunday when they play host to the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Brooks has been hit with a one-game suspension without pay for initiating an altercation with Donovan Mitchell during Thursday night's Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Centre Daily
How To Watch The Miami Heat Face Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both previous matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2, with each squad wining on their home court. The HEAT are 75-49 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 41-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games... For the Heat, Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) are questionable. For the Bucks, DeQuan Jeffries (G League) and Jalen Brunson (illness) are out.
Centre Daily
Six Potential Trades the Nets Could Make to Deal Kyrie Irving
By now, you know that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. This is not to be confused with the offseason, when Irving seemingly wanted out when he didn’t sign an extension, or with Kevin Durant’s trade request. That’s right, this is a fresh round of Nets drama, even though the team has improbably settled down after starting the season by firing its coach and playing some of the worst defense the sport has ever seen. Despite the constant headaches, Irving has enough talent that he will have plenty of suitors. The Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and Heat are among teams pursuing him, per multiple reports. The Clippers are also among teams who have generally been looking for help at point guard. Here are some trades that could land each team Kyrie before the Feb. 9 deadline.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Centre Daily
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable For Saturday Against Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. The injury report says he is experiencing knee soreness but should be in the lineup. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 7 p.m., ET. Where: Fiserv Forum. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting line: +5.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Betting Odds Revealed for Kyrie Irving’s Next Team Ahead of Trade Deadline
The betting odds for Kyrie Irving's next team have officially been released. Irving, who requested a trade on Friday sending shockwaves through the league, is hoping to be moved in the next six days before the deadline. At least three teams have been linked to Irving — the Lakers, Dallas...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. Warriors
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has a right heel contusion, and will not be available against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Doncic will not be making the trip to San Francisco, as his team will have to find a way to get their first win of the season without him.
Centre Daily
LeBron 63 Points Shy of NBA Record, Two Above Career High
LeBron James pulled another step closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his chase to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Thursday when he scored 26 points in a 112–111 win over the Pacers. The performance left him exactly 62 points off of tying historic mark heading into a weekend matchup against the Pelicans.
Centre Daily
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Nearing Return to Play
In the midst of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s easiest portion of their schedule, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is nearing a return to play. Recently, Robinson-Earl was sent to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League and called back to the Thunder as a process of his eventual return. He could be sent back to the Blue before his return to NBA play.
Centre Daily
Paul George Reveals He’s on a Minutes Restriction
Paul George has returned to the LA Clippers, but he hasn't quite fully returned yet. After Thursday night's colossal blunder against the Milwaukee Bucks, Paul George revealed he's still under a minutes restriction. George played 36 minutes in the game, playing three minutes less than Kawhi Leonard. George still isn't...
Centre Daily
How Saints Star Cam Jordan Helped Lane Johnson Fight Through a Painful Injury
PHILADELPHIA - A torn groin muscle doesn’t sound like a pleasant diagnosis for an NFL offensive lineman, but Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson has made it through the first two games of the postseason in a more than serviceable fashion, keeping alive the All-Pro’s impressive streak of not allowing a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.
Centre Daily
Report: Multiple Western Conference Teams Interested in O.G. Anunoby
It appears a bidding war is about to break out for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward is reportedly expected to be traded, Chris Haynes said on his podcast This League Uncut. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots and, according to Haynes, the New Orleans Pelicans are "definitely high" on the 3-and-D wing.
Centre Daily
Warriors Believe Draymond Green’s Injury is Minor
Every time it seems like the Warriors are about to get fully healthy, the team takes a step back - it's been that type of season. After the Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets, it was revealed that Draymond Green suffered calf tightness, an injury the team believes is minor.
Centre Daily
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Will Smith is the Second Best Catcher in Baseball Right Now
Since Dodgers catcher Will Smith came into the league in 2019, he has gradually developed his skills to become one of the best catchers in the league. When comparing his talent to other catchers, J.T. Realmuto and Willson Contreras are the only other two catchers that have posted higher Wins Above Replacements since Smith entered the MLB.
Centre Daily
Wizards’ 6-game winning streak ended by Trail Blazers
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 20-point deficit, snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak Friday night with a 124-116 victory over the Wizards. Simons made six of Portland’s nine 3-pointers in the third, and the Trail Blazers...
Centre Daily
Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
