By now, you know that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade. This is not to be confused with the offseason, when Irving seemingly wanted out when he didn’t sign an extension, or with Kevin Durant’s trade request. That’s right, this is a fresh round of Nets drama, even though the team has improbably settled down after starting the season by firing its coach and playing some of the worst defense the sport has ever seen. Despite the constant headaches, Irving has enough talent that he will have plenty of suitors. The Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and Heat are among teams pursuing him, per multiple reports. The Clippers are also among teams who have generally been looking for help at point guard. Here are some trades that could land each team Kyrie before the Feb. 9 deadline.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO