Betty Bennett
4d ago
My heart 💔 for this family. I pray that God will give them comfort and peace. Their son died doing what he loved. RIP HEAVENLY COWBOY 🤗💙
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Family friends remember Denim Bradshaw, teenage bull rider who died in rodeo accident
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A family friend describes Denim Bradshaw, the teen who died after being bucked off a bull as funny and fearless. "His smile went from one side to the other and he would always have a smile on his face. You could never tell what he was really feeling because he just always looked happy," said Jessica Pitt.
‘Potentially the largest explosion in U.S. history’: Looking at the Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire 1 year later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On Jan. 31, 2022, the city of Winston-Salem was threatened by what its fire chief described as a fire at a fertilizer plant that could have resulted in “the largest explosion in U.S. history.” A year later, as the site is still being studied, there is a new study underway to […]
WCNC
Former gasman for Dale Earnhardt diagnosed with rare cancer, wife says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A long-time gasman for Dale Earnhardt begins his battle against cancer. Danny 'Chocolate' Myers found out he has a rare, aggressive form of lymphoma. It’s called mantle cell lymphoma. His wife said he had stomach pain at the end of 2022. Myers eventually went...
WXII 12
Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Driver dies marking 5th death, including 2 children, after crash on NC 109 near Clarksbury Church Road
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers responded to a fatal crash on N.C. 109 on Monday. FOX8 is told the crash happened around 6 p.m. near Clarksbury Church Road. A 1996 Ford passenger vehicle was going east on Clarksbury Church Road, and a Chevrolet pickup truck was going south on N.C. 109. The Ford tried to […]
WXII 12
Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary looks for help after city finds them in noncompliance with zoning ordinance
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheFairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary in Winston-Salem may have to shut down due to a city zoning issue. The farm is located on Wayside Drive off of Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem. According to the city of Winston-Salem, the nonprofit is operating as a commercial business in a...
Community holds vigil for Winston-Salem man shot, killed at party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Community members, family, and friends all gathered at Oak Summit Park in Winston-Salem Wednesday night to honor 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. Rice lost his life early Sunday morning to gun violence after police say that he was shot and killed outside a party on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. The crowd of close to 100 […]
Centre Daily
Young rider dies after he’s thrown off bull at rodeo event, NC officials say. ‘Tragic’
A young rider died after he fell off a bull at a rodeo event in North Carolina, news outlets reported. Amanda Paquette told WFMY she was watching the competition near Winston-Salem when she saw a boy riding a bull. The bull bucked twice, throwing the boy to the ground before the animal stepped on his chest, she said.
wfmynews2.com
Two wrong-way drivers reported on same stretch of Asheboro highway in a week
On Jan. 24, a viewer shared a video of a wrong-way driver on I-73 in Asheboro, thankfully there was no crash. One week later, a 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way c.
wfmynews2.com
Desperate need for foster parents in North Carolina
Guilford County is in desperate need of foster parents. Some children are having to stay in the DSS office building just so they aren’t on the streets.
WXII 12
Greensboro police investigate wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on I-40
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police closed Interstate 40 westbound Thursday night after a crash involving three vehicles. Part of I-40 between Wendover Avenue and Patterson Street was down to one lane for about two hours after a wrong-way driver caused a crash. Police said the call came in at...
Man speaks out after being involved in head-on Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving four high school students and another driver on Wednesday happened about three miles down the road from a head-on collision, which took place less than three months ago. It left one Eden man, Mark Ramey, in a hospital bed for weeks. FOX8 crews sat down with Ramey for […]
Pfafftown man dies 2 months after 3-vehicle crash at Winston-Salem intersection
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died about two months after a crash involving three vehicles in Winston-Salem, according to police. At about 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Road. Officers say a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Van failed to […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
$14 water bill almost cost a Greensboro man his home...and it wasn't even his bill!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
WXII 12
Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
