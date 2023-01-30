Read full article on original website
Emporia State baseball opens season with a win
The Emporia State baseball team opened their season with a 17-9 win over Oklahoma Baptist Friday at the Edmond first pitch classic. The Hornets were led by 1st baseman Gibrian Pena who hit two home runs, a grand slam, and a 3-run home run. Catcher TJ Racherbaumer added a grand...
Emporia State basketball teams play at Northwest Missouri State
The Emporia State basketball teams play at Northwest Missouri State Thursday night. The Emporia State women will be looking to extend their winning streak to 3 and get the season sweep of Northwest. Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to control the tempo of the game. Sophomore Ehlaina Hartman...
Emporia State introduces Ken Murczek as next Head Volleyball Coach
Emporia State introduced new volleyball coach Ken Murczek Wednesday afternoon. Coach Murczek said he was impressed with the support for the program. Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford said he was impressed with Coach Murczek from the beginning. Emporia State volleyball player Shelby Ebert said she is excited to begin...
Emporia High basketball teams travel to Washburn Rural
The Emporia High basketball teams are back in action Friday night when they travel to Washburn Rural. The girls game will feature two state-ranked teams. Emporia High is 12-2, 3-1 in Centennial League and is ranked fourth in Class 5A. Washburn Rural is 9-4, 4-0 in Centennial League and is fourth in Class 6A.
Emporia High boys swim takes fourth at Topeka West
The Emporia High boys swim team finished fourth at the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday. Logan Woydziak finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.53. The time for Woydziak was good enough to earn a consideration time for state. He was fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:32.42.
Emporia High’s Parker Leeds, Jaden Thomas sign National Letters of Intent
Two members of the Emporia High football team signed National Letter of Intents to continue their football careers Wednesday. Parker Leeds signed with Emporia State. Jaden Thomas signed with Division III’s Rose Hulman Institute of Technology located in Terre Haute, Ind. Leeds was a second-team All-Centennial League pick at...
Chase County travels to Hartford for Area Game of the Week
The Area Game of the Week returns Friday with Chase County traveling to Hartford. The Chase County girls are 10-5 on the season, while Hartford is 3-13. Chase County coach Amber Rausch says they have come out strong and ready to play. The Chase County boys are 12-3 while the...
Kansas Board of Regents Chair calling for full community support of ESU reinvestment initiative following interactions with university leadership
Kansas Board of Regents Chair Jon Rolph is asking the Emporia community to do all it can to help facilitate and support the well-publicized changes currently ongoing at Emporia State University. In an “opinion piece” sent to KVOE, Rolph stated he recently spent time with the “expanded leadership team” of...
Kansas State and Kansas release 2023 football schedules
Both Kansas State and Kansas announced their 2023 football schedules. Kansas State opens at home against Southeast Missouri State on September 2nd. They will host Troy on September 9th. Play at Missouri on September 16. They will open Big-12 play against Central Florida on September 23rd. In October they will...
Emporia State University welcomes inspirational speaker Backpack Jeff Young as part of Black History month activities Wednesday
“Backpack” Jeff Young, a motivational speaker, personal development coach, and poet asked this question to ESU students on Wednesday. Young says that the theme of his presentation, “Are you carrying too much baggage?” seeks to provide people of all ages with advice on what emotional burdens they may be holding onto.
USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
Audio – Thursday – 02-02-23
Newsmaker: ESU Director of Choral Activities Josh Donaldson shares information on ESU Choirs singing Valentines. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Newsmaker 3: ESU Colorguard and Stingers Dance Team Director Jennifer Woodworth previews an upcoming Little Stingers Dance Clinic. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Newsmaker 4: Department of Veterans Affairs monthly update. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State at Northwest Missouri State.
Rick and Colleen Mitchell named honorary chairs for 10th annual SOS Hope-A-Palooza
SOS has announced its honorary chairs for the 10th annual Hope-A-Palooza next month. Rick and Colleen Mitchell were nominated for the honor in part for their support to the agency as well as their all-around service to the local community according to SOS Director Connie Cahoone. The Mitchell’s have resided...
Jowers resigns as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent
USD 386 Madison-Virgil needs a new superintendent. In a special meeting this week, the district board “regrettably” accepted the resignation of Steve Jowers effective at the end of the academic year in June. Board members also briefly discussed the next steps in a search. Jowers is becoming the...
Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening
No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
Emporia Senior Center hosting love themed luncheon fundraiser next Friday
The local community is invited to embrace love and kindness during a fundraiser luncheon for the Emporia Senior Center next week. The Love and Kindness Luncheon will be held next Friday, Feb. 10 at the Senior Center. The cost to attend is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Lyon County’s COVID numbers again within recent range; statewide flu numbers well below December peak
In general terms, Lyon County’s weekly COVID-19 traffic remains on par with past weeks. Public Health reported 42 new cases, down from the 63 cases reported Jan. 25 but in the range of 20-70 new weekly cases that has held firm since September. Deaths remained steady at 134. Lyon...
Emporia Children’s Choir to benefit from spaghetti feed fundraiser Sunday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
The Emporia Children’s Choir has now been active for close to a month and is now set for its first major fundraiser this weekend. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti feed for the choir Sunday afternoon. The feed will run from 11:30 pm to 1:30 pm at St. Mark’s located at 1508 W. 12th Ave.
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of rape, aggravated indecent liberties
One man stands formally accused of rape and aggravated indecent liberties in a case filed in Lyon County District Court this week. Dennis Ray Torrence faces two counts each of rape and aggravated indecent liberties after at least two alleged incidents involving a 12-year-old child late last month. A preliminary...
Emporia Country Club sells
Details are pending and the paperwork hasn’t reached the Lyon County Register of Deeds Office, but both sides involved in the Emporia Country Club sale say the process has closed. Investor Jerid Thomas, part of Emporia Community Group LLC, says the sale closed Monday, slightly ahead of the targeted...
