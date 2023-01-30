The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO