Read full article on original website
Related
VERIFY: Yes, participating in Dry January does help most people drink less during the year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are two days into February which means the Dry January challenge is over but are people grabbing the bottle because they haven't had any alcohol for a month? Or does Dry January really help curb alcohol cravings?. The popularity of Dry January continues to increase,...
What are the leash laws in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
Comments / 0