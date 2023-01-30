Read full article on original website
WMass Tournament Outlook: PVIAC releases latest set of rankings for basketball and hockey as of Jan. 31
The Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association released its latest look at the Western Massachusetts Tournament Tuesday for boys and girls basketball and hockey.
Varsity Roundup - Skiing Races at Sectional Qualifiers, Girls Basketball Has Best Week of the Season
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - It was another busy week for our Tiger teams, highlighted by girls basketball picking up a pair of wins and the combined ski team racing in qualifiers for sectionals. Girls Basketball John Jay-Cross River 54, North Salem 34 Tuesday, Jan. 24 The Tigers hosted a difficult matchup in JJCR, falling to the Wolves to begin their week. North Salem 54, Blind Brook 50 Thursday, Jan. 26 Bouncing right back on the road, North Salem fended off a late comeback from league foe Blind Brook for a statement win. Jaiden Donovan led the Tigers with 19 points. Emma Zoubok and Dana Connolly each added...
Natalia Hall-Rosa is a game-changing scorer for Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball team
BRIDGEWATER — Natalia Hall-Rosa spent the start of the fourth quarter behind the bench. Not in the game. "Oh yeah, I'm fine," she reassured, revealing a deep cut on her hand postgame. Hall-Rosa's appointment with the Bridgewater-Raynham athletic training staff lasted precisely 40 seconds of game time. It was...
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Top 20: Springfield International Charter earns top spot
Killingly rolls past Lyman Memorial in boys basketball: Top performances in Monday's games
The Killingly boys basketball team earned its second straight win with a victory over Lyman Memorial, while the Norwich Free Academy wrestling team earned five pins in a dual meet loss against New London. Here are Monday's top performances. ...
Freshman Anderson Kilbourne might be the final piece Duxbury High boys hockey needs
PLYMOUTH — In order to make a championship run, there’s key moments throughout the season a team needs to capitalize on. Duxbury High freshman Anderson Kilbourne, a forward on the boys hockey team, helped his team do just that Wednesday night with a goal and assist. “Anderson’s getting...
Mark your calendars: Picking the top Central Mass. girls' basketball games of the week
There are plenty of great high school girls' basketball games slated for this week in Central Mass. If you're looking to watch some of the action, Jennifer Toland takes a look at some of the best of the bunch that can't be missed. Wachusett Regional at Algonquin Regional. 6 p.m.,...
iBerkshires.com
Gamberoni Leads Wahconah Past Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to an 82-41 win over Holyoke. Wahconah put the game away in the second quarter, when it outscored the hosts, 31-9, to take a 48-17 lead into the locker room at half-time. Gamberoni...
