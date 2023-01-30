NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - It was another busy week for our Tiger teams, highlighted by girls basketball picking up a pair of wins and the combined ski team racing in qualifiers for sectionals. Girls Basketball John Jay-Cross River 54, North Salem 34 Tuesday, Jan. 24 The Tigers hosted a difficult matchup in JJCR, falling to the Wolves to begin their week. North Salem 54, Blind Brook 50 Thursday, Jan. 26 Bouncing right back on the road, North Salem fended off a late comeback from league foe Blind Brook for a statement win. Jaiden Donovan led the Tigers with 19 points. Emma Zoubok and Dana Connolly each added...

NORTH SALEM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO