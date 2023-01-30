ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Varsity Roundup - Skiing Races at Sectional Qualifiers, Girls Basketball Has Best Week of the Season

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - It was another busy week for our Tiger teams, highlighted by girls basketball picking up a pair of wins and the combined ski team racing in qualifiers for sectionals.  Girls Basketball John Jay-Cross River 54, North Salem 34  Tuesday, Jan. 24  The Tigers hosted a difficult matchup in JJCR, falling to the Wolves to begin their week.  North Salem 54, Blind Brook 50  Thursday, Jan. 26   Bouncing right back on the road, North Salem fended off a late comeback from league foe Blind Brook for a statement win.   Jaiden Donovan led the Tigers with 19 points. Emma Zoubok and Dana Connolly each added...
Gamberoni Leads Wahconah Past Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. – Olivia Gamberoni scored 24 points Tuesday to lead the Wahconah girls basketball team to an 82-41 win over Holyoke. Wahconah put the game away in the second quarter, when it outscored the hosts, 31-9, to take a 48-17 lead into the locker room at half-time. Gamberoni...
