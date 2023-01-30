ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

WCVB

Editorial: Feb. 3, 2023: Memphis to Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tyre Nichols. Another name on the tragic, too-long roster of unarmed Black men killed by those sworn to protect and serve. Since the national reckoning over police violence following the murder of George Floyd, some cities and states have implemented reforms. Hiring more officers of color....
WCVB

Girl, 12, struck by motor vehicle in Concord, Massachusetts

CONCORD, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle early on Friday while crossing a street in Concord, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue near Bradford Street. The victim, who was not identified, was taken by a medical helicopter to a Boston-area...
MassLive.com

Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
WCVB

Boston schools closed Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency

BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools are closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools were closed because of the expected conditions.
WCVB

Arraignment set for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy accused in deaths of 3 kids

An arraignment date has been set for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester will appeal $8 million judgment in police evidence fabrication case

WORCESTER — The city Wednesday filed notice that it will appeal the $8 million award a federal jury gave a former city man after finding he was sent to prison for 16 years on evidence fabricated by police.  In a filing in federal court, the city said it will appeal the judgment, which was affirmed last month by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, along with multiple rulings Hillman made prior to and regarding the...
WCVB

2nd person arrested in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Methuen

A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Methuen man last weekend, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said Thursday. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, 22, of Lawrence was arrested Wednesday by Customs and Border Patrol agents and Port Authority...
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
WCVB

Boston Marathon training notebook: Parenting while training

BOSTON — One of the most important parts of training for the Boston Marathon is allowing time to recover, but that's a challenge when you've got to balance a demanding job and an active young child. That's what WCVB reporter Matt Reed found himself reflecting on during a recent...
