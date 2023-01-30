Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
WCVB
Schools closed for fourth straight day in Woburn despite $40K fine for teachers
WOBURN, Mass. — Classes were canceled for the fourth straight day in Woburn amid a teachers strike in the Massachusetts city, despite the fact the teachers union will be fined $40,000 for remaining on the picket line. NewsCenter 5 obtained a message sent to Woburn Public Schools families that...
WCVB
Editorial: Feb. 3, 2023: Memphis to Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tyre Nichols. Another name on the tragic, too-long roster of unarmed Black men killed by those sworn to protect and serve. Since the national reckoning over police violence following the murder of George Floyd, some cities and states have implemented reforms. Hiring more officers of color....
WCVB
Girl, 12, struck by motor vehicle in Concord, Massachusetts
CONCORD, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle early on Friday while crossing a street in Concord, Massachusetts. The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Commonwealth Avenue near Bradford Street. The victim, who was not identified, was taken by a medical helicopter to a Boston-area...
WCVB
250 Boston, Chelsea students gifted laptops during networking event
BOSTON — Teens from nineBoys and Girls Clubs in the Boston area gathered Thursday for a networking event with department heads from a major company and were surprised with a generous gift. The 250 teens are a part of the organization's Ready to Work program and they met with...
WCVB
5 for Good: Walk to fight homelessness during February cold expands throughout Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The scourge of substance abuse disorder is painfully obvious in areas of Boston. For much of his life, Harvey McNulty said he was in the grips of it, homeless. "I was that guy on Mass Ave. laying against the fence, smoking crack, hopeless," he said. Born...
WCVB
Four Massachusetts police officers added to suspension list by new POST Commission
BOSTON — Four police officers from three departments were added to a suspension list this week by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The additional names expand the list to a total of 19 officers. The POST Commission is charged with creating a mandatory certification process for...
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
WCVB
Boston schools closed Friday, warming centers opening for cold emergency
BOSTON — Warming centers will be open in Boston on Friday but schools are closed as record-setting cold is settling into Massachusetts. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a cold emergency ahead of the extreme cold weather that is forecasted. Boston Public Schools officials announced Thursday that schools were closed because of the expected conditions.
nbcboston.com
‘So Upsetting': Plymouth Parent Criticizes School's Response to Rat Problem
Parents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are concerned after learning about reports of rats at South Elementary School. The thought of rats anywhere near where her children learn and play was enough for Doris Duquette to keep them home Monday. She said she received a concerning message from a teacher. "It said,...
WCVB
Arraignment set for Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy accused in deaths of 3 kids
An arraignment date has been set for Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's office. Lindsay Clancy remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury...
Worcester will appeal $8 million judgment in police evidence fabrication case
WORCESTER — The city Wednesday filed notice that it will appeal the $8 million award a federal jury gave a former city man after finding he was sent to prison for 16 years on evidence fabricated by police. In a filing in federal court, the city said it will appeal the judgment, which was affirmed last month by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, along with multiple rulings Hillman made prior to and regarding the...
WCVB
Dogs rescued from fighting operation in South Carolina looking for homes in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Several hundred dogs that had a hard and dangerous early life are now in search of some loving homes. The dogs were recently rescued from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina. Frida is one of three pit-bull mix terriers that is now at the Animal Rescue...
Pawn Stars coming to Massachusetts in search of historical finds
Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
WCVB
2nd person arrested in deadly shooting of Massachusetts man in Methuen
A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Methuen man last weekend, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen police Chief Scott McNamara said Thursday. Kelvin Francisco-Perez, 22, of Lawrence was arrested Wednesday by Customs and Border Patrol agents and Port Authority...
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
WCVB
Boston Marathon training notebook: Parenting while training
BOSTON — One of the most important parts of training for the Boston Marathon is allowing time to recover, but that's a challenge when you've got to balance a demanding job and an active young child. That's what WCVB reporter Matt Reed found himself reflecting on during a recent...
