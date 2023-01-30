Jo Koy to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Phoenix come May

Jo Koy is set to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Footprint Center this May! According to a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona, the comedian’s World Tour will feature all new material!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m., and tickets for the public will be available Thursday, Feb.2, at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster .

The Phoenix stop of the ‘World Tour’ will take place on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m.

The comedian recently starred in the film Easter Sunday, released his 4 th Netflix stand-up special Live From The Los Angeles Forum , and tends to share his jokes with his millions of followers on his social media accounts.