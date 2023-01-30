ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Jo Koy to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Phoenix come May

By Nicole Gutierrez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M5bVM_0kWbAFfJ00

Jo Koy is set to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Footprint Center this May! According to a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona, the comedian’s World Tour will feature all new material!

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 12 p.m., and tickets for the public will be available Thursday, Feb.2, at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster .

The Phoenix stop of the ‘World Tour’ will take place on Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m.

The comedian recently starred in the film Easter Sunday, released his 4 th Netflix stand-up special Live From The Los Angeles Forum , and tends to share his jokes with his millions of followers on his social media accounts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
KTLA

Beyonce to add 2nd Inglewood show to Renaissance World Tour

Big news for the L.A. Beyhive. SoFi Stadium announced a second show of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour at the Inglewood venue in a now-deleted post on Instagram. “SECOND SHOW ADDED,” the stadium’s post read. “Due to overwhelming demand, @beyonce’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at #SoFiStadium on September 3! Register now for access to tickets.” The superstar is set to […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
101.9 KING FM

Jonathan Cain Sues Neal Schon for Charging $1M to Journey Card

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain has lodged a countersuit against bandmate and guitarist Neal Schon for allegedly charging over $1 million in personal expenses to the band’s shared American Express card, including a one-month $400,000 shopping spree. Schon and Cain have been embroiled in a bitter, highly publicized legal battle...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer.  Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
CHICAGO, IL
Pitchfork

Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen

Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
MAINE STATE
PIX11

Beyoncé 2023 tour announcement poses new test for Ticketmaster

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Beyoncé is heading out on tour for the first time since 2018, giving fans a reason to celebrate, but also posing a test to the embattled Ticketmaster. With stops around the globe and across the U.S. — including locally at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — the Renaissance World Tour 2023 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
CADOTT, WI
KTVU FOX 2

Beyoncé adds tour dates, including California, as demand exceeds tickets available by over 800%

"Please do not be alarmed, remain calm." Beyoncé adds seven additional tour dates in the United States after exceeding expectations on pre-sale registrations. Tickets are not on sale for the "Renaissance World Tour;" however, people can sign up for registrations divided into three groups. Seven shows were added to Group A, including one in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy