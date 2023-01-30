Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen

An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.

Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter was arrested on Monday, Jan 30, after a report of a 14-year-old girl being molested by a Wasco Union Elementary School District staff employee was made the day before.

KCSO deputies from the Wasco Substation were called to the 300 block of Griffith Avenue around 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 29 after receiving the molestation report. Following an investigation, authorities had "probable cause" to believe that Solis was the employee in question and that he "committed the crimes alleged."

An employee with the same name as Solis is listed as a school counselor at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Kelly Richers, the Superintendent of Wasco Union Elementary School District, released a statement on the matter.

"Today we were notified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office that a school counselor at Thomas Jefferson was arrested due to allegations unknown to the district at this time," said Richers. "The Kern County Sheriff’s is leading the investigation into the allegations that initiated the arrest and we are fully cooperating with them. The counselor has been placed on paid administrative leave. Since this a personnel matter, I am unable to share any additional details with you at this time."

Solis was arrested by KCSO deputies for sexual battery, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and molesting a child under 18. Solis is scheduled to be in court on Wed, Feb 1.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (611) 322-4040.