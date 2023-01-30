ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Kfk5_0kWbADtr00

An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.

Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter was arrested on Monday, Jan 30, after a report of a 14-year-old girl being molested by a Wasco Union Elementary School District staff employee was made the day before.

KCSO deputies from the Wasco Substation were called to the 300 block of Griffith Avenue around 7:41 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 29 after receiving the molestation report. Following an investigation, authorities had "probable cause" to believe that Solis was the employee in question and that he "committed the crimes alleged."

An employee with the same name as Solis is listed as a school counselor at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Kelly Richers, the Superintendent of Wasco Union Elementary School District, released a statement on the matter.

"Today we were notified by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office that a school counselor at Thomas Jefferson was arrested due to allegations unknown to the district at this time," said Richers. "The Kern County Sheriff’s is leading the investigation into the allegations that initiated the arrest and we are fully cooperating with them. The counselor has been placed on paid administrative leave. Since this a personnel matter, I am unable to share any additional details with you at this time."

Solis was arrested by KCSO deputies for sexual battery, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and molesting a child under 18. Solis is scheduled to be in court on Wed, Feb 1.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (611) 322-4040.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Delano Police search for 2 at-risk missing persons

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating two missing people, according to the department. Maria Ruiz, 72, of Delano was last seen on Feb. 2 in the 1400 block of Dover Place. She is at-risk due to having multiple health issues, according to the department. DPD describes […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 25 to life for Delano prison slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to murder in the death of his cellmate has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, according to court records. Jesse Louis Serrano, 45, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Gustavo Vital, 34. Early on Nov. 11, 2015, a guard at North […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

MISSING: Maria Ruiz, 72

The Delano Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly woman considered to be at risk. Maria Ruiz, 72, was last seen near the 1400 block of Dover Place in Delano on Thurs, Feb 2.
DELANO, CA
KGET

Man gets 8 years for rooftop standoff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who threw rocks from a Downtown Bakersfield pharmacy and held off police with a machete was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison. Raymond Valenzuela, 45, was also ordered to pay restitution to Mercy Plaza Pharmacy and others. Valenzuela was filmed by multiple cameras May 4 after making his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

School employee suspected of molesting teen girl

Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Wasco middle school counselor arrested on suspicion of molesting girl, 14

A middle school counselor in Wasco was arrested Monday on suspicion of molesting a 14-year-old girl. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday night to the city for a child molestation investigation. Their preliminary investigation showed Jose Solis, 37, of Shafter touched a girl inappropriately, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Cases consolidated for 2 charged with murder of CDCR counselor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged months apart in the slaying of a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor will have their cases heard together going forward, a judge ruled. Over the objection of defense counsel, Superior Court Judge Elizabet Rodriguez on Wednesday granted a motion consolidating the cases of Robert Pernell Roberts, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seek at-risk missing elderly man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 75-year-old man. Lee Parriott was last seen in the 5700 block of Pine Canyon Drive on Feb. 1. He is considered at-risk due to medical reasons, BPD said. Parriott is described as male, standing 6-feet tall and weighs […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy