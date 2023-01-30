Camping resumes at Oceano Dunes following storms
The Oceano Dunes is back open for camping.
State Parks closed the State Vehicular Recreation Area in anticipation of the storms earlier this month.
Officials planned to reopen the area to camping once conditions allowed.
That came on January 20, although State Parks says day use and camping at the dunes is still dependent on weather and beach conditions, adding that high tides may temporarily close the creek.
Camping reservations can be made here .
Comments / 0