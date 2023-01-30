ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uintah County, UT

Teen killed in early morning SUV collision in Uintah County

By Jeff Tavss
A 19-year-old man was killed early Monday after his SUV collided with another SUV in Uintah County.

The 19-year-old was heading westbound on US-40 in a Nissan Rogue at around 7:15 a.m. when it slid out of control and slammed into a Jeep Cherokee in the opposite lane of traffic.

After being transported to the hospital, the driver later died.

The two 17-year-old occupants of the Jeep were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was shut down before reopening while Utah Highway Patrol troopers investigated the accident.

