Effective: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern River Valley; Mojave Desert; Mojave Desert Slopes; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to midnight PST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

