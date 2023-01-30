Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Miel Coffee
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain coffee shop owner creates masterpieces in a mug!. Rise and grind at Miel Coffee, a café unlike any other in Connecticut. Owner Humberto Ontiveros just celebrated one year in business inside the assembly room, a swanky dining hall on Main Street in downtown New Britain.
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things
We all like to think we rise above stereotypes, but do we really?. I moved to Connecticut about 10 years ago from New York, so I get the benefit of looking at the state from an inside and outsider's perspective. What do CT people all have? For one, an attorney, but that is too easy. All Connecticut People Have at Least One of These 13 Things.
yankeeinstitute.org
They’re Coming for Your Gas Stoves, Barbara
Earlier this year, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission set the national conversation ablaze, receiving immediate backlash for stating that a ban on natural gas stoves was “on the table,” according to its commissioner. Despite the criticism and subsequent backtracking, Connecticut lawmakers have proposed a similar concept to...
UC Daily Campus
Reports find Connecticut pays 2nd highest electric bills nationwide
On Jan. 4 2023, an article published by Payless Power, a Texas based electricity company, reported that Connecticut has the second highest average monthly electric bill in the country, surpassed only by Hawaii. Gathering data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration describing residential and commercial power costs, Payless Power showed that Connecticut ranks in the top five states in both sectors for power costs.
Eyewitness News
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police. A late night shooting is under investigation in East Hartford. Updated: 4 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot Haney said it'll be brutally cold overnight....
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Committee Pops Cork On Sale of Wine in Grocery Stores
Connecticut grocery store operators clashed Thursday with the state’s package store owners during an expected all-day public hearing on legislation that would change a longstanding law preventing the sale of wine at grocery stores. The bill, raised last month by the legislature’s General Law Committee, would permit supermarkets to...
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
'100 Percent Correct': Fairfield County's Own Beardsley Bart Makes Groundhog Day Prediction
Although he's not a groundhog, Connecticut's Beardsley Bart has shared his own prediction as to whether or not spring will arrive early. Known as "Connecticut’s own Prognosticating Prairie Dog," Beardsley Bart of Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo is known for always being right about his weather…
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford
Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Dr. Anuj Vohra with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital talks about the health risks and warning signs of cold-related illnesses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Latest jobs report for CT.
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
Eyewitness News
Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
Eyewitness News
State’s ‘severe cold weather protocol’ is in effect
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol officially went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills were forecasted to grip the state. An arctic front moves into the state by Thursday night and is expected to bring below zero temperatures and wind chills...
tourcounsel.com
Brass Mill Center | Shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut
Brass Mill Center is a shopping mall located in Waterbury, Connecticut. The mall and its accompanying complex, the Brass Mill Commons, cost $160 million to build. At 1,180,000 square feet (110,000 m2), it is Connecticut's fifth largest mall, containing over 130 shops. It is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, Connecticut.
