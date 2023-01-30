ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center head resigns, faces child sexual assault charges

By Bill Smith
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The head of the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center resigned his post last week and was booked by deputies Monday who said the man faces charges of sexual assault.

Ronald Routh booking photo

According to Pulaski County officials, Ronald Routh bonded out of jail but faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of harassment involving juveniles housed at the detention center.

The county officials said a complaint was filed to the state’s juvenile ombudsman in June of 2022 alleging mistreatment of children.

A month later, the county was notified about a complaint by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children division against Routh.

The county said they never received a notification from the ombudsman but took swift action when learning of the ASP complaint, putting Routh on leave while they said they investigated the allegations.

“The safety and protection of our children is and will continue to be, the County’s top priority,” Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said.

The 66-year-old Routh resigned last Tuesday, January 24. He submitted to deputies Monday and was booked. His bond was set at $150,000.

