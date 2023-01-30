Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Related
Tri-City Herald
OKC Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault Gives Update on Chet Holmgren
The Oklahoma City Thunder and their fanbase is collectively awaiting the return of promising prospect Chet Holmgren. After being drafted with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has yet to play in a regular NBA game after suffering a Lisfranc injury this past summer. “Projections and predictions...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Kyrie Irving Has Asked to be Traded From Nets
The Brooklyn Nets are once again heading toward a shakeup. View the original article to see embedded media. Kyrie Irving has reportedly informed the team that he would like to be traded ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes months after...
Tri-City Herald
Consistency is Crucial for OKC Thunder in Rematch with Houston
Oklahoma City will enter Saturday’s meeting with the Rockets coming off a recent loss to the very same team on Wednesday. OKC comes in on a two game skid, looking to bounce back and add a game to the win column. The Thunder have a lot to look at...
Tri-City Herald
Do The Miami Heat Have A Chance At Kyrie Irving?
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley likes to use the term "whale" when chasing big-time players. One just became available when it was reported Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is requesting a trade before the deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will become a free agent this offseason if he isn't trade.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers weighing options after Kyrie Irving demands trade from the Nets
NEW ORLEANS — All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving wants out of Brooklyn, and like last summer the Lakers are among the favorites if the Nets decide to honor his trade request. According to people with knowledge of the situation, the Lakers are interested in Irving, LeBron James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tri-City Herald
Bucks have regained peak form now that they’re healthier
Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring at an unprecedented rate in his extraordinary career, and he also has most of his top teammates playing alongside him again. That combination has helped the Milwaukee Bucks regain their title-contending form. The Bucks have won six straight and will try to complete a four-game homestand...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks LA ‘Won’ Rui Hachimura Trade
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green likes to talk. He likes to talk on the court and he likes to talk off the court — it made a lot of sense when he started his podcast. Green has received some criticism for his podcast, but for NBA fans who...
Tri-City Herald
NHL All-Star Weekend: Behind the Scenes of Splash Shot
SUNRISE - Colorado Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen are champions once again, though this time it wasn't the Stanley Cup but rather the NHL's first-ever Splash Shot competition. Filmed on location in Fort Lauderdale the day before, the dunk-tank event was definitely fun to watch - though in the full Florida sun, that dunk tank looked very alluring to the rest of us in the stands.
Comments / 0