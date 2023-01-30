Read full article on original website
THN American Pipeline: USHL Trades, Goalie Shoutouts and Stars Prospects
On this week's episode of The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Sydney Wolf and Jacob Stoller filling in for Mike Stephens:. - There were some big trades in the USHL over the past couple of weeks. Sydney dives into the biggest ones, including Muskegon going into selling mode, with Jake Richard, Tyler Dunbar and Owen Mehlenbacher going to new clubs.
NHL Trade Deadline: 10 Prospects to Watch in the West
The NHL trade season is officially upon us after Bo Horvat went to the New York Islanders in exchange for Aatu Raty, Anthony Beauvilier, and a first-round pick. The first prospect is off the board, and others are likely to be involved in big trades. Prospects are always a popular...
NHL All-Star Weekend: Behind the Scenes of Splash Shot
SUNRISE - Colorado Avalanche teammates Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen are champions once again, though this time it wasn't the Stanley Cup but rather the NHL's first-ever Splash Shot competition. Filmed on location in Fort Lauderdale the day before, the dunk-tank event was definitely fun to watch - though in the full Florida sun, that dunk tank looked very alluring to the rest of us in the stands.
