Kansas City, MO

Cancun On 3: The Mahomes Family Roasts The Bengals After Patrick Mahomes & The Chiefs Clinch Another Super Bowl Appearance

By Noah Williams
Bossip
 4 days ago

Source: Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images / Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes’ family roasted the Bengals after crushing their Super Bowl hopes and as you can imagine, social media ate it up.

Last night after back-to-back games, the teams for Super Bowl LVII were picked. The Eagles defeated the 49er’s and the Chiefs ruined the Bengals’ big game hopes.

The Eagles and 49ers didn’t offer any trash-talking, but the Bengals’ trash-talk was in abundance until the game actually started. The Mahomes family apparently heard all the “BurrowHead” talk and let the jokes fly after the game.

The Mahomes Family Roast The Bengals After The Chiefs Secure Super Bowl Spot In 20-23 Win

Leading up to the Bengals and Chiefs game, the Bengals team referred to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium as Burrowhead considering that before last night, Joe Burrow defeated Patrick Mahomes in every match-up they previously had.

After the win, the Mahomes harped on the Bengals’ mud-slinging and Mahomes’ father even took to the field to celebrate with a cigar in his mouth. To make the scene even better, Patrick Mahomes Sr. told reporters he was “smoking that Joe Burrow.”

Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes even got her lick in by seemingly targeting Eli Apple .

As previously reported the Bengals player used social media last week to mock Stefon Diggs with Cancun references.

“Cancun on 3” has become the tagline for teams eliminated out of playoff contention and Brittany used Apple’s own words to tease him.

Bossip

