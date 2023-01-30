ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Major Analyst Says NFC Team Should Trade For Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI — Silly season has begun in the NFL. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted at the Chicago Bears saying the team should trade for Tee Higgins. Higgins is under contract in 2023 and can be franchise tagged in 2024 as well. All indications point to the Bengals getting an extension offer on the table for him before even thinking about trade possibilities.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown: Flip-Flopping on Mac Jones?

Trent Brown was all over the map during the New England Patriots' disappointing season. He started 16 games at left tackle. He played some right tackle. He was benched. He even ... endorsed the idea of replacing quarterback Mac Jones. In December, Brown "liked" a social media post suggesting the Patriots - prompted by Jones' shoddy performances - reaching out to former Pats Tom Brady and/or Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.
Tri-City Herald

Could the Saints Next QB Be Derek Carr?

The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at quarterback. It's their biggest need this offseason and has been an issue since legendary QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer. The 35-year-old Dalton completed a career-high 66.7% of his throws for New...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tri-City Herald

Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman

Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry

The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
Tri-City Herald

Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman

It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
PITTSBURGH, PA

