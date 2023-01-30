Read full article on original website
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Tri-City Herald
Major Analyst Says NFC Team Should Trade For Tee Higgins
CINCINNATI — Silly season has begun in the NFL. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky tweeted at the Chicago Bears saying the team should trade for Tee Higgins. Higgins is under contract in 2023 and can be franchise tagged in 2024 as well. All indications point to the Bengals getting an extension offer on the table for him before even thinking about trade possibilities.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Offensive Lineman Trent Brown: Flip-Flopping on Mac Jones?
Trent Brown was all over the map during the New England Patriots' disappointing season. He started 16 games at left tackle. He played some right tackle. He was benched. He even ... endorsed the idea of replacing quarterback Mac Jones. In December, Brown "liked" a social media post suggesting the Patriots - prompted by Jones' shoddy performances - reaching out to former Pats Tom Brady and/or Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason.
Tri-City Herald
Senior Bowl Recap: Former Irish Stars Show Big Improvements On Day Two
There were some mixed reviews from the first day of on-field action for former Notre Dame defensive end Isaiah Foskey and offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. It was a pretty strong first day for Foskey, who ended his Notre Dame as the all time leader in sacks with the program. The...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Tom Brady mulled his options with multiple teams outside of the Buccaneers before retiring
It's obvious that stepping away from the game of football was no easy task for Tom Brady. That's probably why it took two separate retirements for everyone that pays attention to the NFL, and maybe even Brady himself, to believe that he was finally hanging up the cleats for good.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith at the Pro Bowl: ‘It’s looking very good’ he re-signs with the Seahawks
Geno Smith and the Seahawks continue talks toward getting the Pro Bowl quarterback a new contract to stay in Seattle. Smith says “it’s looking very good” that will sign a new deal that will keep him leading the Seahawks through the 2023 season and beyond. “Yeah, we’ve...
Tri-City Herald
Could the Saints Next QB Be Derek Carr?
The New Orleans Saints have a glaring need at quarterback. It's their biggest need this offseason and has been an issue since legendary QB Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season. Twelve-year veteran Andy Dalton wasn't the answer. The 35-year-old Dalton completed a career-high 66.7% of his throws for New...
Tri-City Herald
Darnell Wright Earns Reese’s Senior Bowl Honors
Offensive tackle Darnell Wright has been putting on a show at the Reese's Senior Bowl. Evaluators have been impressed with his practice showings, and former NFL executives are even suggesting he could creep into the first round. The players vote on the top practice players at different position groups. Wright...
Tri-City Herald
Why Kamarion Franklin Is One of America’s Best Defensive Lineman
Evaluating high school football players can become redundant. Watch the tape, see someone win with traits and athleticism, and try to find three things to write about. Therefore, when you come across a different type of player, you must treat them differently. Everyone knows defensive end Kamarion Franklin is a good football player; he's a five-star on three different recruiting services.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Back IN OBJ Sweepstakes - Jerry
The Dallas Cowboys are going back after free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham. That’s the vow of owner Jerry Jones, who said on Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys would revisit the idea of signing the rehabbing Pro Bowler. Jones's latest comments about the 30-year-old Beckham come after...
Tri-City Herald
Senior Bowl Takeaways: Steelers Found An Unstoppable D-Lineman
It was another day of overcasting clouds, some wind, and a bit of chilly weather for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Senior Bowl crew. Once again, it was perfect football weather for yet another day of practice, and there was a lot to take away from this practice. Different Practice...
