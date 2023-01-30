Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
vincennespbs.org
Local man facing several charges
A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
korncountry.com
North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth-dealing. On February 2, Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp began the investigation and was granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant for a place in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies found approximately 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, over $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and other items used in the distribution of Methamphetamine, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
wbiw.com
Bloomington man sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl in the mail
INDIANAPOLIS – A Bloomington man was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl from a source in California. Jacob Magness, 23, received a sentence of 70 months in prison and four years of probation for the possession and distribution of fentanyl and other drugs.
wbiw.com
Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office seeks 2 for suspected check fraud, identity deception
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in finding two people tied to a fraud investigation. Officials released images of two people suspected of check theft, identity deception, and fraud. Investigators said the suspected parties each cashed a check that had been stolen. If you recognize either person […]
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
wbiw.com
Police arrest driver going wrong way on State Road 37 following pursuit
BEDFORD – A Gosport man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Central dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of State Road 37, near Judah. Lawrence County Sgt. Anthony Pope and Officer Kinsley Duncan located the vehicle near Avoca. It was still...
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
wbiw.com
Police Log: February 2, 2023
12:22 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of 5th Street. 2:43 a.m. A person was at the station to report receiving threats. 5:09 a.m. Disable vehicle reported at John Williams Boulevard and James Avenue. 7:08 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:59 a.m. Fire reported at...
wrtv.com
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
wbiw.com
Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash
CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
wbiw.com
Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash
BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after discovering drugs while seeking wanted woman
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Monday after Mitchell Police officers responded to Camelot Courts to arrest 41-year-old Kathy Martin, who was wanted on a warrant. When police arrived at 4:32 p.m. they knocked on the door and asked if Martin was at the residence. A female told motioned for officers to follow her inside to a bedroom.
bsquarebulletin.com
Monroe County jail update: Roof repairs, other building maintenance in the works
At a meeting of the community justice response committee (CJRC) 10 days ago, Monroe County sheriff Ruben Marté and his executive team presented slides showing conditions at the jail, which confronted them when Marté was sworn into office at the start of the year. A kind of counterpoint...
WIBC.com
Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
Thief steals $10k worth of jewelry from Brownsburg shop after switching out real rings with fake ones
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a fast-acting thief who was caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from a Brownsburg store. According to a police report, the theft happened at Premier Arms at the end of December. The store’s owner reported three rings stolen and said […]
Comments / 6