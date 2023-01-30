ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
MITCHELL, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man facing several charges

A Vincennes man was arrested by Indiana State Police early today. 47-year-old Jimmy Eaton was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 4:23-am for Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Syringe, and Resisting Law Enforcement. Eaton also had outstanding warrants for Theft...
VINCENNES, IN
korncountry.com

North Vernon narcotics investigation leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Vernon man Thursday on multiple charges, including two felonies related to meth-dealing. On February 2, Sgt. Thomas Mellencamp began the investigation and was granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant for a place in Country Squire Lakes where Benjamin Creech, 30, was residing. During the execution of the search warrant, Deputies found approximately 65 grams of Methamphetamine, 2 firearms, over $2000 dollars in cash, scales, and other items used in the distribution of Methamphetamine, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.
NORTH VERNON, IN
wbiw.com

Four people were arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were arrested this morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Thieves hit Dollar General stores

INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically

OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: February 2, 2023

12:22 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 3000 block of 5th Street. 2:43 a.m. A person was at the station to report receiving threats. 5:09 a.m. Disable vehicle reported at John Williams Boulevard and James Avenue. 7:08 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 7:59 a.m. Fire reported at...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash

BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Police arrest two after discovering drugs while seeking wanted woman

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Monday after Mitchell Police officers responded to Camelot Courts to arrest 41-year-old Kathy Martin, who was wanted on a warrant. When police arrived at 4:32 p.m. they knocked on the door and asked if Martin was at the residence. A female told motioned for officers to follow her inside to a bedroom.
MITCHELL, IN
bsquarebulletin.com

Monroe County jail update: Roof repairs, other building maintenance in the works

At a meeting of the community justice response committee (CJRC) 10 days ago, Monroe County sheriff Ruben Marté and his executive team presented slides showing conditions at the jail, which confronted them when Marté was sworn into office at the start of the year. A kind of counterpoint...
WIBC.com

Martin County Man Wanted for Injuring, then Running from Deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is hunting for a wanted man that injured a Deputy then ran away. The Sheriff says that on January 26th at the Martin County Courthouse, 23-year-old Zane Sanders was approached by the deputy for an outstanding warrant. The Deputy tried to arrest Sanders, but he shoved them and resisted arrest. The deputy ended up injured and Sanders ran away from the courthouse.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN

