Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and More
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. Apple — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet
Amazon's stock slid on Friday, a day after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient...
Google CEO Promises New A.I. Features Are Coming to Search ‘Very Soon' Amid Competition From ChatGPT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told investors Thursday that it is planning to roll out its LaMDA language model with search components "very soon," suggesting pressure from Microsoft-backed ChatGPT. The company also said it’s restructuring its artificial intelligence subsidiary DeepMind into Google, taking it out of Other Bets. The AI...
Amazon's Cloud Business Reports 20% Growth in Fourth Quarter, Missing Estimates
While Amazon Web Services is growing faster than its parent company, the business is seeing a deceleration as customers reel in spending. The cloud unit opened data center regions in Spain and Switzerland in the quarter. Amazon said revenue in its cloud unit increased by 20% in the fourth quarter,...
How a Millennial Couple Earning $123,000 a Year Spend Their Money: ‘We've Learned to Invest in Ourselves'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people around the world and details how they earn, spend and save their money. In 2017, just days after their wedding, Lucas and Yana Bononi left their $600 a month apartment in Aspen, Colorado, to pursue their creative ambitions in New York City.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stick With Netflix
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. GameStop Corp: "I like great American stories. I don't like that whole group." Netflix Inc: "You got the pain, you get the gain....
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
Samsung Exec Says He Wouldn't Give a Smartphone to His Daughter Until She Was 11
A Samsung exec said he would not have given his daughter a smartphone before she was 11 years old. "I personally wouldn't have given her one early, but it is a parental decision as to when you should get your child a phone," James Kitto said. A top exec at...
