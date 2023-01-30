Read full article on original website
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
ktalnews.com
Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
KSLA
Pedestrian struck by car on Lakeshore Drive, taken to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 2 at 8:45 p.m., a man crossing the street was hit by a car on Lakeshore Drive west of Jewella Avenue. The man sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Oschner LSU Health. The driver remained at the scene of the incident.
KSLA
Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
cenlanow.com
Entergy officials working to resolve power outages in south Arkansas after winter storms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, Entergy Officials confirmed with NBC 10 that approximately 32,700 Arkansas customers are without power due to multiple waves of winter storm activity. According to officials, they have located 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire, and 15 damaged transformers in response to power outages.
KSLA
2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One is in critical and possibly life-threatening condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Details of the shooting are scant. But police do know neither of the victims was...
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
ktalnews.com
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left two men injured. This call came into dispatch at 8:46 p.m. from the Canaan Village Apartments, at 1915 Patzman Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and his lower back. The other victim's injuries were more serious.
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police
On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
KTBS
Man arrested in Nash Street shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have made an arrest Tuesday in a shooting that happened on Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street. Marquez Wilson, 35, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. Police say someone inside a vehicle passing by a home fired at the victim and...
KSLA
Continuous rain causes growing concern for flooding; sandbags available
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex has seen many rounds of rain this month, leading to a rising concern for flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest Louisiana can expect two to four inches of rainfall throughout the week, and some local waterways are expected to crest above flood stage.
These Caddo Parish waterways are in danger of flooding by Friday
Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.
Shreveport Plumbing Employee Arrested For Stealing From Company
The office of Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator has announced the arrest of a local man due to financial crimes against his employer. The alleged scheme involved a company debit card, cash-back transactions, and at least 75 transactions at local hardware stores. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Brad...
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
