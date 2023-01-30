ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Early morning fire destroys south Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning firefighters were called to a large house fire that fully destroyed a home in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The Shreveport Fire Department received an emergency call to a home on the 7600 block of Gideon St. just before 4:30 a.m. Crews arrived within 6 minutes and found the home fully engulfed in flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Tree falls on Caddo official’s truck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — People lined up to receive sandbags Tuesday at Caddo Parish Fleet Services. Some said they are concerned about the cold and rainy weather. “Because the lake is rising and it seems like they’re not doing their job as a city,” said John Dixon, a resident of Shreveport’s Stoner Hill area. “I live on Stoner. And all the way down our streets are flooded all the way up to the steps all the time. The drainage, I don’t know if it’s stopped up or what the problem is. But it’s just high.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 males shot in Allendale neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two males have been shot in Shreveport’s Allendale neighborhood. One is in critical and possibly life-threatening condition. Authorities said the other’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. Details of the shooting are scant. But police do know neither of the victims was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police offer residents near Cross Lake help due to flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As water levels continue to rise, the Shreveport police are closing Cross Lake and offering to help nearby residents. Homeowners that live around Cross Lake or store their boats on the lake can call the Shreveport Police Lake Patrol at (318) 673-7245 to arrange to get the boats off the water.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

One man injured in Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police searching for missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Apartment Shooting Leaves Two Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left two men injured. This call came into dispatch at 8:46 p.m. from the Canaan Village Apartments, at 1915 Patzman Street. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and his lower back. The other victim's injuries were more serious.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Credit Card Thief Wanted by Police

On 01-20-2023, around 6:21 p.m. at Wal-Mart on Pines Road, this individual, stole a black Brahmin purse and wallet, with contents valued at $1769.00. On 01-20-2023, at 8:14 p.m., one of the victim's credit cards was used at the Family Dollar at 6310 Jefferson Paige Road for $144.01. Detectives are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man arrested in Nash Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have made an arrest Tuesday in a shooting that happened on Jan. 26 in the 1700 block of Nash Street. Marquez Wilson, 35, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. Police say someone inside a vehicle passing by a home fired at the victim and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
LONGVIEW, TX

