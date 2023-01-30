Read full article on original website
Related
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee rallies to support Garcia family after major fire destroys home
CHICOPEE, Mass. - Chicopee and surrounding communities are coming together to support Nick Garcia and his family after a fire on Tuesday afternoon left significant damage to their home. What You Need To Know. On Tuesday, a two family home on Sitnik Avenue in Chicopee took massive damage due to...
Habitat ReStore set to move across the street
The Habitat ReStore in the Capital District is moving across the street! The ReStore will be located at 71 Fuller Road instead of 70 Fuller Road once moving is complete later in the spring.
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close
BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender. There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August.
One person injured in Pittsfield restaurant shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at a restaurant on Tyler Street in Pittsfield.
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
Child, Woman Shot In Springfield, Police Searching For Answers
Springfield police are investigating a double shooting over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, when they received a ShotSpotter alert in the areas of Marlborough and Suffolk streets, a spokesperson tweeted. Police found the scene on Suffolk but no victims. They turned up later...
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 'Innocent Bystander' At Holyoke Mall: DA
A 23-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with shooting a 33-year-old man, also from Springfield, to death at a Western Massachusetts mall from over the weekend, officials said. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was charged for fatally shooting Trung Tran at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke on Saturday, Jan. 28, Hampden County...
franklincountynow.com
Innocent Dead After Holyoke Mall Shooting
(Holyoke, MA) A shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall at 6:59 p.m. When units arrived, a male victim was discovered and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, with no further threat to to public safety.
Holyoke Mall shooting suspect charged with murder in shooting of bystander
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested in Barre City drug raid
BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander
A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals
Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
NEWS10 ABC
Vermont woman found dead in her driveway
DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
BSPD: Niskayuna man assaults ex-wife’s new boyfriend
A Niskayuna man was sent to Saratoga County Jail on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife's new boyfriend.
