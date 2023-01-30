ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee rallies to support Garcia family after major fire destroys home

CHICOPEE, Mass. - Chicopee and surrounding communities are coming together to support Nick Garcia and his family after a fire on Tuesday afternoon left significant damage to their home. What You Need To Know. On Tuesday, a two family home on Sitnik Avenue in Chicopee took massive damage due to...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
CBS Boston

5 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mass. set to close

BURLINGTON - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond said this week it is closing 87 more stores, including five in Massachusetts.Locations in Burlington, Dedham, North Dartmouth, Raynham and Pittsfield all appear on a 2023 store closings list that was updated Monday.Bed Bath & Beyond told CBS MoneyWatch it is working with its advisors "to consider multiple paths" to allow it to run the business as efficiently as possible. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy soon. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond said it could no longer pay its debts and had received a default notice from its lender.   There are 17 Bed Bath & Beyond stores currently open in Massachusetts. Locations in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk closed in recent months as part of a round of 150 closures announced back in August. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
franklincountynow.com

Innocent Dead After Holyoke Mall Shooting

(Holyoke, MA) A shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall at 6:59 p.m. When units arrived, a male victim was discovered and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, with no further threat to to public safety.
HOLYOKE, MA
newportdispatch.com

2 arrested in Barre City drug raid

BARRE — Two people were arrested following an incident in Barre on Saturday. Police say they executed a search warrant on a home along the unit block of Short Street at around 7:00 p.m. Among the items seized were approximately 63 grams of crack cocaine, 12 bags of fentanyl,...
BARRE, VT
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander

A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
HOLYOKE, MA
WSBS

Latest Scam in Massachusetts Uses Scare Tactics to Obtain Money From Individuals

Scams continue to circulate throughout Massachusetts. You may remember in a previous article, we wrote about the "Grandparent Scam" that was going around the Bay State. That particular scam involved con artists calling elderly individuals, pretending to be grandchildren. The scenario looks like this, the scammer tells the grandparent that he or she has been in some type of trouble and needs the grandparent to send money right away in order to resolve the issue. Of course, this is fake, and low and behold the grandparent has been scammed out of large sums of money. You can read more about the "Grandparent Scam" by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont woman found dead in her driveway

DORSET, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont woman was found dead outside of her home over the weekend, and it raises concerns for elderly living alone in rural parts of the northeast. NEWS10 visiting the woman’s neighbor in Dorset. Vermont state police say 76-year-old Linda Eliason was found dead...
DORSET, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy