beltontigerathletics.com
Boys Basketball Itinerary and Ticket Information VARSITY ONLY Home Game: Waco High School 2/4/2023
1:00 PM: Varsity will play Waco High on the main court. *Concessions will be available. We are NOT allowing outside food or drink into the games.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers battle with the Broncos for their last home game
The girls basketball team hosted Lake Belton Broncos. The Tigers struggled to score in the first quarter as they were down 2 – 13. Belton came out with a strong second quarter and outscored the Broncos 10 – 8 but were still down going into halftime 12 – 21.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tigers take care of business against the Broncos
The Tigers traveled to Temple to take on the Lake Belton Broncos. The Tigers came out in a dogfight against the Broncos for the first quarter enduring the best punch that the Broncos could muster as the Tigers led 21-14. The 2nd quarter saw the Tigers continue to build their lead and going up 38-24 to enter the half. The 3rd quarter saw both teams battling it out and ended the quarter with the Tigers leading 49-34. The 4th quarter was all Tigers as they closed out the game 65-43. The Tigers advanced their overall record to 22-8 and district record to 7-3. Catch the Tigers back in action on Saturday (2/4/2023) at home against Waco High (Make-up Game).
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Battles Lake Belton to 0-0 Draw
The first matchup against Lake Belton soccer was a tough, physical game all night. The intensity never let up for 80 minutes. The Tigers seemed to be the better team, but lacked the finishing touch up top. Lake a few occasional chances, but the Tigers were the more dominant team.
beltontigerathletics.com
Stepping Stone
The JVA Boys go into the highly anticipated game against Lake Belton as just another step towards their ultimate goal of becoming District Champions. The Tigers start the match with high pressure and score first with a goal from Josh Roberts as the the other teams keeper punches it out and Josh finishing it back into the goal. The mid-field played really well against a much bigger opponent in trying to pass the ball up to our strikers. The second goal came from the Broncos as they score off a corner. The Tigers didn’t let the goal phase them as Rodolfo Arellano slots a kick across from the keeper into the back of the net making the score 2-1 going into the half.
beltontigerathletics.com
Boys Soccer Itinerary For Lake Belton 2/3
Boys Soccer is set to host Lake Belton High School this Friday, February 3rd at Wilson Kerzee Field. There will be NO CASH accepted at the gate. Online Tickets Only. https://beltontigerathletics.com/partner/28/event/413/buy-tickets.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis Austin Anderson Tournament Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Austin to compete in Anderson High Schools Trojan/Maroon Tournament. The tournament has a start time of 10:00 A.M. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 8:00 A.M. The anticipated return time to the Athletic Facility is 8:00 P.M. Sites:
