Apple's Long-Term Positives Outweigh Rare Earnings Miss, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analysts think Apple remains a buy, even after a top- and bottom-line miss. Apple's first year-over-year sales decline since 2019 owes much more to macro headwinds than underlying issues at the company, an analyst note observed. Growth in user spend and installation are positive signs, according to the...
Netflix's Password Sharing Crackdown Is Coming: What We Know So Far About How It Will Work
Netflix's plan to stop users from sharing their passwords with each other is starting to take shape. The streaming giant, which last month announced that it will soon begin the preliminary rollout of its strategy, has updated its FAQs page with some details about what users can expect. The main...
Jury Clears Elon Musk of Wrongdoing Related to 2018 Tesla Tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial and represents a major vindication for Musk. The trial pitted Tesla investors...
Samsung Exec Says He Wouldn't Give a Smartphone to His Daughter Until She Was 11
A Samsung exec said he would not have given his daughter a smartphone before she was 11 years old. "I personally wouldn't have given her one early, but it is a parental decision as to when you should get your child a phone," James Kitto said. A top exec at...
