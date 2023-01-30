ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Cold weather alert issued for parts of Los Angeles County

By Iman Palm
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Monday for portions of the county as another winter storm moved through the region, bringing cooler temperatures.

The affected areas include Pomona, Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster, and Mount Wilson. The advisory takes effect on Jan. 31.

  • Pomona (East San Gabriel Valley): ends on Feb. 1
  • Santa Clarita Valley: ends on Feb. 2
  • Mount Wilson (L.A. County Mountains): ends on Feb. 2
  • Lancaster (Antelope Valley): ends on Feb. 4

Low temperatures in Pomona and the Santa Clarita Valley are expected to dip into the upper 30s and low 40s over the next several days with wind chills below freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

In Lancaster and on Mount Wilson, temps will bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when outside,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

The Department of Public Health advises residents to:

  • Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.
  • Protect head, hands, and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.
  • Check on and help family members, friends, and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.
  • If you have pets, bring them indoors, and do not leave them outside overnight.

Officials also warned residents not to use stoves, barbeques, or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Southern California’s drivers endure slick roads due to latest winter storm

A winter storm moved into the Southern California region Sunday evening and is expected to move out Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, rainfall totals aren’t expected to be significant, with most areas receiving well under 1″.

“Gusty northeast winds may affect portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Monday night into Tuesday,” NWS said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

