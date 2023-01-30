ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Country Cape for RENT in Redding

Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
REDDING, CT
The Norwalk Art Space Unveils First Exhibit of 2023: “Alternative Realities”

NORWALK, CT — With a constant drumbeat of negative headlines, social media posts, and bad news swirling around our heads, Susan Hardesty’s new exhibit at The Norwalk Art Space offers an escape from our current reality. As a Korry Fellow with The Norwalk Art Space, Hardesty curated “Alternative Realities,” which features the works of 15 regional artists.
NORWALK, CT
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!

ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog

Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
MILFORD, CT
Darien Arts Center accepting applications for Art Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the Ginny Wright Scholarship. The Darien Arts Center awards this $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior in Darien who will continue their study of the visual arts or design in college. It is not necessary that the student be declaring art as a...
DARIEN, CT
Founders Hall Holds Billiards Tournament

We have a winner! Congratulations to Dave Ketner on his first place win and Bert Veilleux on his second place win in this week’s Billiards Singles Tournament at Founders Hall. Everyone enjoyed this friendly competition, which was generously sponsored by Ridgefield Station and included a delicious lunch break. Founders Hall's beautiful Billiards Room is open to members during normal business hours Monday through Friday - no experience necessary, so join us!
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Kenney Electrical Services

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kenney Electrical...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport

Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?

Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will mandate building projects of 4 or more dwelling units to include 15% affordable, which comply with all existing regulations. Inclusionary Zoning as drafted today, may impact ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. Builders...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield

If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

