Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Country Cape for RENT in Redding
Move right into this sophisticated, completely updated, country cape on 2.05 picturesque & level acres in top Redding location, approximately 60 miles to Midtown, and just moments to Putnam Memorial State Park. This iconic park preserves the site that Major General Israel Putnam chose as the winter encampment for his...
hamlethub.com
The Norwalk Art Space Unveils First Exhibit of 2023: “Alternative Realities”
NORWALK, CT — With a constant drumbeat of negative headlines, social media posts, and bad news swirling around our heads, Susan Hardesty’s new exhibit at The Norwalk Art Space offers an escape from our current reality. As a Korry Fellow with The Norwalk Art Space, Hardesty curated “Alternative Realities,” which features the works of 15 regional artists.
hamlethub.com
ACT of CT to honor Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. at gala on April 1, tickets on sale February 15!
ACT of Connecticut's highly anticipated SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT GALA is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 at ACT of CT!. This year, ACT of CT will honor and recognize Heather Hillman and Rudy L. Ruggles Jr. with the theater’s Visionary Award. Heather is a Founding Board Member of ACT of CT and has created, developed, and continues to lead the theater's robust and expanding education and outreach programs. Rudy, a Ridgefield resident for some 50 years, has quietly encouraged and supported activities and organizations like ACT of CT that have found a home here.
hamlethub.com
Chamber Invites Local Businesses to Ridgefield Teachers and Staff Some LOVE with Specials and Discounts - February 13-17
Teaching is a Work of HEART and we invite all Ridgefield businesses to show their LOVE for Ridgefield Public School Teachers and Staff with a special offer or discount during the week of February 13-17! How it Works. Retail & Restaurant Locations: can offer Ridgefield Public School teachers and staff...
hamlethub.com
Eating Out in Southbury: 350th Anniversary Celebration Blog
Each month, as part of our 350th Anniversary Celebration, local historians will be offering highlights of Southbury’s history in the form of History Blogs. This month, as Southbury gears up for Restaurant Week, which kicks off this Saturday, February 4th and runs through the 11th, Town Historian John Dwyer, asks: Have you ever wondered if our forefathers went out to eat? To Find out the answer read this month’s History Blog. For more about Restaurant Week go to Southbury Restaurant Week.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Total Body Performance Fitness And Wellness
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Total Body...
hamlethub.com
NEW New Canaan Library to open on February 14 (that's something to LOVE!)
After over a decade of preparation and countless hours of hard work by staff, our construction crew, and volunteers, we are delighted to share that we will open the New New Canaan Library building on February 14th at 9 am. We are eager to start serving our members in person once again!
hamlethub.com
New Milford Public Library unveils restorations on February 18 with ribbon cutting celebration, tours, and activities!
New Milford Public Library will open its beautifully restored facility to the public on Saturday, February 18th. The Library Board of Trustees, Library Construction Committee Members, Library Staff, Friends of the Library, and Mayor look forward to welcoming you to the new library!. Please join us for a ceremony and...
hamlethub.com
Westport Playhouse Presents Reading of Comedy "As Bees in Honey Drown"
Westport, CT - Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the stinging comedy, “As Bees in Honey Drown,” on Monday, February 13, at 7 p.m., written by Douglas Carter Beane and directed by Mark Shanahan. In “As Bees in Honey Drown,” a young, gay,...
hamlethub.com
Pantochino Announces Summer Camps for Kids and Teens in Milford
Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s professional non-profit theatre for family audiences has announced the roster for Summer Theatre Camps at Milford Arts Council and its exciting Summer Teen Theatre production. Registration opens February 1. Pantochino’s four week Summer Theatre Camps, a program of the Milford Arts Council, is now...
hamlethub.com
Gigi Amatuzzi, Father Figure to Many at Ridgefield's Roma Pizza, has Died
At 9:15 am today, Friday, January 3, we lost another titan of the Ridgefield, Connecticut community. Gigi Amatuzzi, brother to George Amatuzzi, passed in the company of those who loved him. While he had no children of his own, he remained a father figure to many who worked at Roma...
hamlethub.com
Darien Arts Center accepting applications for Art Scholarship
Applications are now being accepted for the Ginny Wright Scholarship. The Darien Arts Center awards this $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior in Darien who will continue their study of the visual arts or design in college. It is not necessary that the student be declaring art as a...
hamlethub.com
15th Annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast March 8th to Honor Jacqueline and Eva Aveiga
The Center for Empowerment & Education’s (CEE) 15th annual Hearts of Hope Breakfast will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at The Candlewood Inn. CEE is excited to return to The Candlewood Inn for the second year in a row for their annual breakfast. Hearts of Hope is CEE’s premier...
hamlethub.com
War Memorial, Pacific House, Danbury Library Open for Warming as Bitter Cold Expected in City
With the bitter cold in the forecast this weekend, the following warming centers will be open for anyone who may need some relief from the cold. The Danbury War Memorial, Pacific House will be open for warming from Thursday through Sunday (February 2 through February 5). The Library is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday but closed on Sunday.
hamlethub.com
Founders Hall Holds Billiards Tournament
We have a winner! Congratulations to Dave Ketner on his first place win and Bert Veilleux on his second place win in this week’s Billiards Singles Tournament at Founders Hall. Everyone enjoyed this friendly competition, which was generously sponsored by Ridgefield Station and included a delicious lunch break. Founders Hall's beautiful Billiards Room is open to members during normal business hours Monday through Friday - no experience necessary, so join us!
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Kenney Electrical Services
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kenney Electrical...
hamlethub.com
CT Wine Trail Announces 2023 Winter Wine Trail Passport
Connecticut - Wine and exploration go together any time of year. With that in mind, twelve farm wineries across Connecticut have once again organized the highly anticipated Winter Wine Trail for visitors and residents alike looking for a way to warm up to the season. From January 8 through April...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Letter: What is Inclusionary Zoning?
Why should inclusionary zoning matter to residents?. If this amendment passes as written, Inclusionary Zoning will mandate building projects of 4 or more dwelling units to include 15% affordable, which comply with all existing regulations. Inclusionary Zoning as drafted today, may impact ALL neighborhoods in ALL parts of Ridgefield. Builders...
hamlethub.com
Let Us Move You…to 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield
If a private setting with gorgeous pasture views interests you, you may want to explore 796 North Salem Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale by Karla Murtaugh of COMPASS real estate for $2.2 million, this extraordinary property features shingle-style architecture set against a beautiful setting with peek-a-boo views of Lake Mamanasco.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Weather Alert: Temperatures to Drop, Gusty Winds May Cause Downed Trees and Wires
Temperatures will continue to drop throughout today, Friday, February 3 and overnight. High and gusty winds are expected to cause downed trees and wire damage. For power outages call Eversource at 800-286-2000 or report online. Parks & Rec (195 Danbury Rd - 203-431-2755) will be open today until 10pm and...
Comments / 0