ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting

AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

After Tyre Nichols' death, Akron community members continue call for justice for Jayland Walker

Community members in Akron are continuing the call for justice for Jayland Walker after the police killing of a Black man in Memphis this month. Footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols was released on Friday and hit close to home for Akron residents still mourning the loss of Walker. Walker, who was Black, was fatally shot by police in June following a car and subsequent foot chase. The investigation into the shooting foudn that he was unarmed at the time.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man provides booze to underage drunk teen: Parma Heights Police Blotter

On Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road gas station regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman in a Honda located in the parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the crying woman had entered the store several times. Not only was she drunk, but the woman told the caller about how the man had assaulted her while they were at a bar.
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy