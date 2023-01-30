Community members in Akron are continuing the call for justice for Jayland Walker after the police killing of a Black man in Memphis this month. Footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols was released on Friday and hit close to home for Akron residents still mourning the loss of Walker. Walker, who was Black, was fatally shot by police in June following a car and subsequent foot chase. The investigation into the shooting foudn that he was unarmed at the time.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO