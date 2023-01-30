Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
FUGITIVES: Brothers wanted for allegedly using gun in Cleveland apartment robbery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Eddie and Marvin Porter are wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for their alleged roll in an armed robbery in June of 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the pair knocked on an apartment door and used to gun to try and rob the victims.
Woman found murdered in Shaker Heights: I-Team
Multiple law enforcement sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a woman was found murdered Tuesday in Shaker Heights and detectives are now following up on leads searching for the suspect.
cleveland19.com
2 men convicted of human trafficking at Cleveland RTA station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a human trafficking incident at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) station in April 2022. <. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Sean Simpkins, 40, and David McCord, 44, assaulted...
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
U.S. Marshals arrest 2 suspects in Cleveland murder
U.S. Marshals arrested two suspects wanted for aggravated murder in Cleveland Tuesday morning. According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Buckeye Avenue for reported gunfire on Jan. 16.
Akron teen gets life in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
AKRON, Ohio — An 18-year-old Akron male received a life sentence Wednesday for fatally shooting a man in a home in 2021. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux did rule that Jalen Butler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years for the slaying of Steven Sitts, 48, of Akron. Butler was sentenced after pleading guilty on Jan. 23 to murder with a gun specification and tampering with evidence.
cleveland19.com
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
wyso.org
After Tyre Nichols' death, Akron community members continue call for justice for Jayland Walker
Community members in Akron are continuing the call for justice for Jayland Walker after the police killing of a Black man in Memphis this month. Footage of Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols was released on Friday and hit close to home for Akron residents still mourning the loss of Walker. Walker, who was Black, was fatally shot by police in June following a car and subsequent foot chase. The investigation into the shooting foudn that he was unarmed at the time.
Man avoids gunfire while escaping carjacking attempt in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A bullet struck the driver’s side door of a man’s vehicle as he drove away from an armed carjacking attempt Monday night in the North Hill neighborhood, police say. The carjacking attempt occurred at about 8:15 p.m. when the 51-year-old victim dropped off a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland burglars who hit victim with crowbar on the loose, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of breaking into an apartment and hitting the victim with a crow bar are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 98th Street and Lorain Avenue around 1:30 a.m....
‘Angry, nervous’: Woman targeted in carjacking outside senior living center
71-year old-Rosa Jimenez says she has been looking over her shoulder since being the target of a frightening carjacking in Garfield Heights late Saturday afternoon.
Cleveland Heights man gets over 2 years in prison for role in car-theft ring
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Cleveland Heights man to 27 months in prison after he admitted to helping a Detroit-linked car-theft ring steal high-end vehicles. Hakim Benjamin, 21, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi after he pleaded guilty in October to one...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
Cleveland man provides booze to underage drunk teen: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 10, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road gas station regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman in a Honda located in the parking lot. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said the crying woman had entered the store several times. Not only was she drunk, but the woman told the caller about how the man had assaulted her while they were at a bar.
Man targeted by shooters in Mentor fled to Home Depot
The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the parking lot of an Emerald Court hotel, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who murdered a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman in 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks, 28, killed Kalyn Moore and dumped her body in Hawley Park in East Cleveland. A person walking their dog found Moore’s body on Dec....
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
Cleveland prosecutors charge man with carjacking, even though he was in jail when the crime occurred
CLEVELAND, Ohio – City prosecutors last week charged a Cleveland man with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, stemming from an Old Brooklyn carjacking that occurred Jan. 21. One problem: Apparently, authorities failed to check on the suspect’s whereabouts. If they had, they would have learned the suspect has been...
DNA links man to rapes 20 years later: Court
A 61-year-old man on Monday pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two women more than 20 years ago, following Cuyahoga County prosecutors' expanded DNA research on cold cases.
U.S. marshals arrest 2 in connection with gas station slaying in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities arrested a man and a woman Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting that happened two weeks ago in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. Amira Duncan, 24, of Garfield Heights and Dajhawn Taylor, 27, of Cleveland were wanted by police on charges of aggravated murder. On...
