ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.1 Kickin Country

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

Cole Swindell Announces New Deluxe Album, ‘Stereotype Broken’

Cole Swindell is set to give his fourth studio album Stereotype the deluxe treatment. Featuring three new songs, Stereotype Broken will drop on April 28. “My 4th studio album has done so much for us this past year. I felt we had a few more songs that deserved to [be] part of the project and I can’t wait for y’all to hear them,” he writes on Instagram.
103.1 Kickin Country

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Morgane Stapleton Wrote

Although Morgane Stapleton has earned widespread admiration and acclaim for her incredible backing vocals on most of her husband's biggest hits, she's much more than just Chris Stapleton's talented other half. Along with her powerhouse voice, Morgane has proven herself to be one of country music's most talented and sought-after...
103.1 Kickin Country

Jon Pardi Is Making a Christmas Album While He Awaits the Birth of His Daughter

Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting to welcome their first child in a matter of weeks, but while they wait, he's got another project cooking. The singer recently told CMT that he's at work on a Christmas album, and plans to go into the studio to record it on Feb. 2 and 3. "We're really excited about it," he explains, adding that the finished project should be out in 2023, and he's avoiding the more obvious holiday song choices.
103.1 Kickin Country

Country + Americana Artists With February Birthdays

Do you know anyone with a leap year birthday? Their actual day of birth (Feb. 29) only comes around every four years ... which might explain why there are no country stars with Leap Day birthdays. However, there are plenty of country artists celebrating their birthdays in February: Sheryl Crow,...
103.1 Kickin Country

INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’

Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
KENTUCKY STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
103.1 Kickin Country

Willie Nelson Nominated for Rock Hall of Fame in 2023

Willie Nelson is among the musicians who are nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. The 89-year-old country music icon was among the names the Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday morning (Feb. 1), which also included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, the White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
103.1 Kickin Country

Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
ALABAMA STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]

At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
TENNESSEE STATE
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy