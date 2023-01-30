Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
DFW Area Closures Monday & Tuesday
Some city offices and other services will be impacted by this week’s weather with ice expected to impact roads and travel. We’ll keep updating a running list as we receive notices. Cedar Hill Closures. Due to inclement weather this evening the Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar...
Warm welcome home for Cedar Hill youth
Like many 5-year-olds, Cristiano Frigoli sees police officers and firefighters as larger-than-life characters. But they, like many others, are seeing the Cedar Hill youngster as a hero. Thanks to a life-saving bone marrow transplant, Cristiano has conquered an extremely rare disease called Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD). The transplant was completed...
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
Cedar Hill ISD Education Foundation (CHEF) Partners With Fuel City
CHEF – a non-profit that helps Cedar Hill ISD scholars and staff – recently created a partnership Fuel City Cedar Hill, 1107 North J. Elmer Weaver Freeway. Two of the Fuel City positions are designed as CHEF “Spirit Pumps.” Three cents of every gallon pumped there will be donated to CHEF.
Wednesday DFW Area School Closures- February 1, 2023
Freezing rain and sleet have caused havoc on the roadways and first responders are urging everyone to stay off the roads if possible. School districts are canceling class and activities for tomorrow for the safety of students and staff. We’re currently waiting on word from DeSoto ISD, Duncanville ISD, and Lancaster ISD and will update this story when we have official word.
Texas Homeowner Sues Holcim For Damages in Excess of $1,000,000.00
Plant Manager Manipulated Quarry Blast Intensity, Lawsuit Claims. DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 — Holcim (HCMLF), a Swiss multinational company that manufactures building materials, is accused of gross negligence, fraud, trespass, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, in a lawsuit filed by The Pinkerton Law Firm on behalf of Graylanda Elder, a Cedar Hill homeowner (Dallas County, Texas).
Desoto Meets Its Challenges For 2023 With A Focus On New Development
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto is poised for a productive year in 2023 according to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and City Manager Brandon Wright. This past Monday, the City of DeSoto had planned to hold their second Community Conversation on the vision & goals of the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan that will include an update on DeSoto’s Hampton Road Corridor Plan. The meeting, according to Wright, is just one of the ways the city will be moving forward to attract news businesses to the community. (Winter weather postponed the meeting)
H-E-B Mansfield Location Breaks Ground This Friday
With this week’s winter weather, here’s some news sure to warm up Tarrant County residents, H-E-B will break ground tomorrow on their highly anticipated Mansfield store. Local residents have been watching and waiting for years for some sign that H-E-B would answer the demand and build a store on the land they purchased at the corner of 287 & Broad Street.
Duncanville Delegates Visiting Italian Sister City in June
A delegation of Duncanville travelers and friends are planning a trip to Italy in June. They will enjoy an event-packed visit to their Sister City, Monasterolo di Savigliano, in northern Italy. The trip marks the 26th anniversary of the Sister City relationship and cultural exchange program between these two small cities over 5,000 miles apart.
Barefoot in the Park Opening Delayed to Feb. 3
“Barefoot in the Park,” Neil Simon’s delightful romantic comedy about young newlyweds Corie and Paul, who live in a brownstone on 48th Street in NYC in the 1960s, opens tonight. Duncanville Community Theatre was forced to cancel Thursday’s opening night performance due to icy road conditions. Tickets...
DeSoto Place 2 Applications Due Tomorrow To Fill Unexpired Term
DESOTO – Applications to fill the unexpired term for DeSoto’s Place 2 seat are due by this Friday and all residents in Place 2 are eligible. After a special council meeting and executive session last week to make an appointment to the seat, the majority of the council said no to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and Mayor Pro Tem Andre Byrd’s nomination of former city councilmember Patricia Ledbetter.
Yellow Rose Gala Kicks Off 2023 Season at Fort Worth Rodeo
Yellow Rose Gala Foundation committee members and friends had a spectacular time kicking off the season at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Jan. 22. Activities included a behind-the-chutes private tour, brunch at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, and an early afternoon rodeo. 2023 Yellow Rose Gala...
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0