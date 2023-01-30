Read full article on original website
Man jailed after being accused of threatening police, strangling cat
SALEM, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after police say he strangled a cat and made threats to police. The Salem Police Department began the investigation Wednesday at 5 p.m. at a West Main Street residence. There, they made contact with Joshua Bjorson, 29, of Salem, and learned he had been drinking alcohol for about two hours because it was his birthday before an altercation occurred with a woman.
Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm theft and found a Winchester Model 12, 12-gauge shotgun, in White’s bedroom. White admitted to the officers that he possessed the shotgun.
Clarksburg Police ask for help finding person wanted for questioning
The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help from the public finding someone who is wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny investigation.
Former Lewis County teacher convicted on battery charge
WESTON, W.Va. — A former Lewis County middle school teacher has been convicted of battery and sentenced to one year in the Central Regional Jail. Michael Terango, 50, was convicted by a magistrate court jury this week for rubbing a student’s leg while helping her with a lesson during class at Robert L. Bland Middle School.
Man caught on trail camera stealing copper, causing damage worth $27K, police say
WALLACE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Wallace man has been charged after officers said he caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and stole copper. Officers were dispatched in reference to a larceny that happened in Wallace on June 21, 2022, according to a criminal complaint. A man at the scene...
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
Upshur County police searching for wanted woman
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a wanted woman.
Clarksburg man charged with dragging woman down street, stealing her purse
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers said he dragged a woman down a street and stole her purse. Officers were dispatched to a robbery complaint on Allen St. in Clarksburg around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers...
Argument between brothers over stolen property ends in deadly shooting, investigators say
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after police say he pulled out a gun and shot his brother during an argument. According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2023, on Youngs Monument Road in the Dille community of Clay County.
Three JMU students die in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. — A Thursday night crash in Hardy County claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, five male students, all 19-years-old, were in a vehicle that was traveling south on state Route 259 near the community of Mathias at around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle left the highway and struck a tree.
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
Man arrested in West Virginia after fleeing from police, eating drugs
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Leivasy, West Virginia, area after he drove under the influence (DUI), fled from police, and overdosed on drugs he possessed. According to Summersville Police Department (SPD), Cpl. Steven Mullins tried to stop a driver suspected to be under the influence on Saturday night. The […]
UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 4:17 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play...
