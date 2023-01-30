ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Metro News

Man jailed after being accused of threatening police, strangling cat

SALEM, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after police say he strangled a cat and made threats to police. The Salem Police Department began the investigation Wednesday at 5 p.m. at a West Main Street residence. There, they made contact with Joshua Bjorson, 29, of Salem, and learned he had been drinking alcohol for about two hours because it was his birthday before an altercation occurred with a woman.
SALEM, WV
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm theft and found a Winchester Model 12, 12-gauge shotgun, in White’s bedroom. White admitted to the officers that he possessed the shotgun.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Former Lewis County teacher convicted on battery charge

WESTON, W.Va. — A former Lewis County middle school teacher has been convicted of battery and sentenced to one year in the Central Regional Jail. Michael Terango, 50, was convicted by a magistrate court jury this week for rubbing a student’s leg while helping her with a lesson during class at Robert L. Bland Middle School.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Upshur County police searching for wanted woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted woman. 34-year-old Shana Ellen Frazier is wanted for failure to appear in Upshur County Circuit Court, according to the UCSO. Authorities said she failed to appear after being indicted by the Upshur County Grand Jury.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Driver fishtails attempting to pass vehicle, crashes into side of mountain

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to the scene of an accident Tuesday following the attempted passing of a vehicle on Corridor H in Randolph County. Deputy L.R. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, a single-vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident was reported on Corridor H near William Proudfoot Road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Three JMU students die in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. — A Thursday night crash in Hardy County claimed the lives of three James Madison University students. According to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, five male students, all 19-years-old, were in a vehicle that was traveling south on state Route 259 near the community of Mathias at around 10:30 p.m. The vehicle left the highway and struck a tree.
HARRISONBURG, VA
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Missing elderly Parsons man found dead near home

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (2/1/23 at 4:17 p.m.) The West Virginia State Police says 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play...
PARSONS, WV

