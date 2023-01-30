Read full article on original website
Related
First responders to raise money for 6th grader who suffered cerebral brain bleed
The Tivoli Fire Department and the Red Hook Police Department are sponsoring a great event for Kailyn who is a 6th grader at Linden Avenue Middle School.
News 12
Warming centers open across the Hudson Valley
Warming centers have opened across the Hudson Valley due to the bitter blast. Here's a list of centers in your area to help keep you safe and warm. The Rockland County Warming Center, operated by Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, is open to homeless single adults at the Dr. Robert L. Yeager Health Center in Pomona. For more information call 845-942-5791.
hamlethub.com
Services in Ridgefield for Michael Costa, 53
Michael Costa, 53, of New Bedford died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the son of Maria (Medeiros) Costa and the late Aquilino Costa. Born in New Bedford, Michael was a lifelong resident of the city and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was formerly employed as a stock and delivery person in the plumbing and heating business.
hamlethub.com
Jesse Lee ASP to hold first mandatory meetings on February 8 & 14, adult volunteers needed!
RIDGEFIELD – Mandatory meetings begin this month for high-school teens and adults interested in volunteering for a meaningful week of home-repair this summer with the Jesse Lee Appalachia Service Project (ASP). The first of the monthly orientation meetings leading up to the July 1-9 trip will be offered Wed.,...
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Receives School Mental Health Workers Grants
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that 20 school districts across Connecticut are being awarded $5 million in funding under a competitive state grant program that will be used for hiring and maintaining school mental health workers during the 2023, 2024, and 2025 school years. Administered by the Connecticut State Department...
hamlethub.com
Modern Focus Optometry Celebrates Grand Opening In Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Modern Focus Optometry, located at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Balaz, and owner of Lawrence Roberts Real Estate, Larry Roberts, joined owner Dr. Nicholas Sostilio, to celebrate the grand opening of his practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1st.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Visit Kingston’s 12,240-square-foot squat, centrally located with wood-burning fireplace
Beginning just beyond Patel’s Kingston Lanes bowling alley and ending at Van Kleeck’s Tire in Lake Katrine, there’s a three-mile north-south stretch of the American dream on either side of Route 9W. It’s a self-contained kingdom of big-box shops, fast-food restaurants, national chain stores, car dealerships and hotels. Parking lots pave the gaps in between.
hamlethub.com
New Milford Public Library unveils restorations on February 18 with ribbon cutting celebration, tours, and activities!
New Milford Public Library will open its beautifully restored facility to the public on Saturday, February 18th. The Library Board of Trustees, Library Construction Committee Members, Library Staff, Friends of the Library, and Mayor look forward to welcoming you to the new library!. Please join us for a ceremony and...
hamlethub.com
More than 200 Eversource customers in New Canaan are without power, message from Emergency Management Director Russ Kimes
This evening, Friday, February 3, Russ Kimes, Emergency Management Director for the Town of New Canaan informed the community that Eversource is reporting 225 outages in New Canaan. "We do not have an estimated restoration time for any outages in town however we do know of at least four Eversource...
Fallen Wires Cause Brush Fire In Hudson Valley
A brush fire caused by fallen power lines shuttered a road in the Hudson Valley until crews could put it out. The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 3, around 11 a.m. when firefighters and police in Putnam County responded to a fire in Mahopac located in the area of Croton Falls Road and Cole D…
hamlethub.com
Mayor Dean Esposito Testifies in Support of H.B. 5003,An Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut
Today, Mayor Esposito joined Danbury Superintendent Kevin Walston and State Representative Rachel Chaleski at the Legislative Office Building for a Press Conference in support of H.B. 5003, an Act Concerning Education Funding in Connecticut. The Mayor then submitted the following testimony:. “Thank you for the opportunity to testify in strong...
North Salem Reacts to Proposed Redistricting
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Obviously hoping that the squeaky wheel will get the grease, North Salem officials are speaking out about a draft plan that would sever the town from its current state Assembly district and plunk it into a newly drawn one that includes multiple municipalities in Putnam and Dutchess counties. North Salem is in the 93rd AD, which is represented by Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Lewisboro). The district also covers the towns of Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, Pound Ridge, and approximately half of the city of White Plains. If the draft plan issued by the New York State...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rondout Bank gets new board chairman
KINGSTON – The Board of Trustees of Rondout Savings Bank announced the appointment of Dennis Larios as its new chairman beginning in 2023. This year marks Larios’s 25th year as a bank trustee. He was chair of the Finance Committee for many years and chaired several other committees throughout his tenure.
hamlethub.com
Bethel Police Update on Reservoir Street Shooting: Investigation is Active and Ongoing
Bethel police report that on January 31, 2023, at approximately 11:49 pm, the department received a call regarding yelling coming from the area of Reservoir Street. The caller reported hearing a sound of a possible gunshot, followed by yelling and then two additional gunshot sounds. Officers say they responded to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Guilty pleas in connection with Poughkeepsie construction site death of worker
WHITE PLAINS – New Jersey construction company Onekey, LLC and its principal, Finbar O’Neill, pled guilty in US District Court to violating Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations resulting in the death of a construction worker in Poughkeepsie on August 3, 2017. According to statements and filings in...
New Businesses Announced for the Newburgh Mall, NY
I grew up in Orange County and I am old enough to remember when the Newburgh Mall opened. Over the past few years, it has had its struggles staying open but now it appears the Mall may be headed in a new direction. You would have to be completely off...
wibx950.com
Exploring the Abandoned and Cursed Hudson Valley Abercrombie Castle
09I love old abandoned structures and Upstate New York has tons and tons of them. I especially love them when they have an intriguing story about them. Take a look at the abandoned ELDA Castle, or it's sometimes called Abercrombie Castle, tucked away in the woods in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1927 by Mr. and Mrs. David Abercrombie...as in the Abercrombie and Fitch fortune. Over the years it's changed hands several times and each owner has fallen on hard times, abandoned the renovation of the castle, or died. That has prompted stories of it being cursed or haunted.
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Comments / 0