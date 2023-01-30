Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the team. NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO