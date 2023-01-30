Read full article on original website
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Balancing the budget vs. maintaining public safety: Cleveland Mayor proposes cutting 142 police officer positionsEdy ZooCleveland, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
NBA Writer Suggests Player Celtics Should Trade By Deadline
It obviously would not make sense for the Celtics to be a seller at the NBA trade deadline. But if it wants to improve its roster ahead of a potentially deep playoff run, Boston will need to give something up in order to add. The realistic trade candidates on the...
Celtics Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Former Fan Favorite
The Celtics are thin at the center position outside of Robert Williams III and Al Horford, and president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reportedly is inquiring about a familiar face. Boston and the Heat are interested in a reunion with Kelly Olynyk, according to Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett. The Utah...
Heat G Victor Oladipo Ruled OUT for Thursday vs. Knicks
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (ankle) has been ruled out of Thursday night’s matchup against the New York Knicks, per the league’s injury report. Oladipo had played 16 games straight before this and has only missed two games since returning from his knee injury on December 6th. It’s safe to say this is a legitimate injury rather than a rest night for the 30-year-old. Miami enters the back half of a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Knicks as they look to distance themselves from New York in sixth place within the Eastern Conference.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Among Teams Expected To Make Run At Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving reportedly has requested a trade from the Nets, and multiple contenders likely will try to acquire the All-NBA guard. Brooklyn does not have to do anything, but the 30-year-old will walk in free agency after not being impressed in extension talks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
This NBA Team Could Look To Pair Kyrie Irving With MVP Candidate
Once again, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is trying to force his way onto the trade block. Like he did this past offseason, Irving told the Nets he wants to be dealt before next week’s trade deadline, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday. While the Lakers are a prime...
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years. But fans understandably were a bit skeptical. Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet. Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers Duke It Out During Magic-Timberwolves Game
There was an on-court altercation for the second consecutive night in the NBA on Friday. This time it was Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers who got into a heated spat that resulted in the two throwing punches. Rivers approached Bamba, who was seated on...
NBA Levies Punishment On Dillon Brooks, Donovan Mitchell After Brawl
The NBA acted swiftly in doling out punishment to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks after the two got into an on-court altercation Thursday. The league issued a one-game suspension to Brooks on Friday while Mitchell won’t miss any games, but got hit with a...
How Lakers, Nets Odds Shifted After Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request
The Los Angeles Lakers have limited flexibility when it comes to a trade, but oddsmakers were quick to react to a potential move. Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The All-NBA guard was not satisfied in his contract negotiations, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, and reportedly will walk in free agency if not dealt.
Nets G Kyrie Irving Requests Trade from Team
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the team. NBA reporter Shams Charania went on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday to add that the team offered Irving a contract extension with some built-in stipulations. Irving and his team were firmly against these stipulations, which likely led to this request taking place before next week’s deadline. Some see this as a leverage play for Irving as he continues to push for an extension on his current deal with Brooklyn. Regardless, the Nets have until Thursday to either reach an agreement with Irving or find a suitor in a trade for potentially the league’s biggest distraction. The Nets have seen their NBA title odds plummet since the news broke on Friday afternoon.
Ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo Reportedly In Talks To Join Kentucky Staff
Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school. The 2008 Boston Celtics champion was one of the best guards at the University of Kentucky and was known for his flashy passes and competitive edge in his 16-year NBA career. Rondo returned to Lexington, Ky., last Saturday and was introduced as...
Twitter Had Plenty To Say About Kyrie Irving’s Reported Trade Request
Kyrie Irving knows how to be the talk of the internet, and that trend continued Friday. The Nets star requested a trade out of Brooklyn, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, noting that Irving wants to be moved ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. If the Nets don’t trade him, then Irving will leave in free agency.
MRI on Ben Simmons's Knee Comes Back Clean
Nick Friedell of ESPN reports that Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said a recent MRI on Ben Simmons’s left knee came back clean. Simmons continues to deal with soreness in the area, forcing him to miss the Nets’ last three games. Brooklyn’s latest game was a 139-96 blowout loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Wednesday.
Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Cold First Quarter Leads To Loss Vs. Suns
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics came up short after a cold start against Phoenix Suns, 106-94, on Friday night at TD Garden. The Celtics fell to 37-16 while the Suns improved to 28-26 on their season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. When the Celtics faced the Brooklyn...
