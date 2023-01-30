ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Times

Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community

Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Marlee and Molly

Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sentinels of the Past

I was only researching the history of a house on East Haley Street for my Great House Detective column in July 2021. But something unexpected happened, and I ended up wandering all over Santa Barbara. The house on Haley has an old sandstone hitching post on the front parkway. The homeowners are especially proud of their post. I wondered how many hitching posts we still had and where they were.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Home Page | Exciting Exteriors

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 29, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I scoffed when I received an email this week featuring Spring Cleaning tips, thinking how far away spring...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cottage Virtual Care – Spanish Now Available

SANTA BARBARA – To help increase access to care, Cottage Health is excited to announce that Cottage Virtual Care is now offered in Spanish. Launching today for California residents, Cottage Virtual Care – Spanish is always open, offering 24/7 coverage for virtual care visits. Anyone can visit cottagehealth.org/atencion-virtual...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Students Learn Art of Spinning Tales at 2023 Author-Go-Round

The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s 53rd annual Author-Go-Round brought together four professional children’s book authors for a five-day event this week at the Education Office’s auditorium in Santa Barbara to encourage local students to find their own voice through writing and storytelling. Associate Superintendent Ellen Barger...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Poolside/Beachside Escape, to the Cliff House Inn

Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. The story behind this story starts with the painting. Last fall, the superlative and vibe-capturing painter Patricia Chidlaw had her summertime exhibition at Sullivan Goss Gallery, bearing the self-explanatory title The Pool Show. One of the prize canvases in this set of cool pool portraits was a twilight view of the pool at the unique hotel known as the Cliff House Inn, just south of the Rincon.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Pictures from Home’: From Santa Barbara to Broadway

Art imitates life, and for Santa Barbara musician Kenny Sultan, the new Broadway play Pictures from Home achieves an authenticity beyond metaphor: The production will actually feature pictures of the Sultan family, pictures taken by Kenny’s brother, Larry Sultan. Pictures from Home, which opened this month at Studio 54, is inspired by Larry Sultan’s pivotal photographic memoir of the same name — and features Tony winner Nathan Lane as the father figure; Olivier award winner Zoë Wanamaker as the Sultan matriarch; and Tony winner Danny Burstein as Larry Sultan himself. “It’s my mom, dad, and brother onstage,” says Kenny Sultan. “It’s surreal. I’m going to need a stiff drink before that one!”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Review | David Longstreth at Ojai Deer Lodge

David Longstreth at Ojai Deer Lodge | Credit: Rebecca Horrigan. Driving through winding dark roads to Ojai on a cold Thursday night for a concert at the Deer Lodge, I wondered just exactly what I was getting myself into. But the moment we pulled up to the historic roadside eatery, performance venue, and watering hole, I knew we were in the right place. Established in 1932, the oldest restaurant and tavern in Ojai glowed from the inside out with a patio, blazing fire, and an even warmer welcome from our server.
OJAI, CA
sitelinesb.com

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Opens Today

We took friends from out of town to lunch at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos yesterday, and the friendly staff told us that the first guests check in today. I’ll likely go stay there sometime to do a full review. In the meantime, know that the Tavern restaurant is very handsome, particularly during the day, with light pouring in through all the windows; it’s serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and the breakfast and lunch menus have been posted online); and the Felix & Feed coffee bar, in the same building, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lots of appealing seating. We were encouraged to stroll the grounds, so we did. The 67-room resort looks sharp, and the pool area is a total winner, but of course it’ll only be nicer once the landscaping fills in. (Are the room/building numbers a reference to horse culture? They sure seem clunky to me.)
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reel Meets Realism

Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. Known for her masterful ability to capture both urban environments and changes in light, renowned artist Patricia Chidlaw was an inspired choice to create the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival poster, a stunning depiction of the iconic Arlington Theatre. Here SBIFF Executive Director and a Santa Barbara Independent Contributing Writer Roger Durling shares his feature story about the painter — and the woman — behind the poster.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology

If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
