Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Related
New Times
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community
Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Marlee and Molly
Marlee was rescued from a high-kill shelter. She was quickly a volunteer favorite, known for her hugs and sweet demeanor. Marlee is approximately 3 years old and 50 pounds. She’s a sweet and funny girl who is very alert when she goes for a walk, and an experienced dog handler would be a good match for her. She is happy to relax with you on the couch, and when you leave her alone, she will protest initially but settle down and wait for your return. She goes for zoomies around in her space and will become very excited, but will also easily calm down.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sentinels of the Past
I was only researching the history of a house on East Haley Street for my Great House Detective column in July 2021. But something unexpected happened, and I ended up wandering all over Santa Barbara. The house on Haley has an old sandstone hitching post on the front parkway. The homeowners are especially proud of their post. I wondered how many hitching posts we still had and where they were.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Exciting Exteriors
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 29, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I scoffed when I received an email this week featuring Spring Cleaning tips, thinking how far away spring...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara and Ventura Ballet Community Comes Together After Loss of Ukrainian Dancer
The recent loss of Ukrainian ballet dancer Zhan Mishel Panchuk, a dancer with State Street Ballet from 2021 to 2022, has left a hole in the local ballet community, and especially in the heart of the woman he leaves behind, Hanna Chudinova. “When I would see him in class or...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Virtual Care – Spanish Now Available
SANTA BARBARA – To help increase access to care, Cottage Health is excited to announce that Cottage Virtual Care is now offered in Spanish. Launching today for California residents, Cottage Virtual Care – Spanish is always open, offering 24/7 coverage for virtual care visits. Anyone can visit cottagehealth.org/atencion-virtual...
Santa Barbara Independent
Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now
Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Students Learn Art of Spinning Tales at 2023 Author-Go-Round
The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s 53rd annual Author-Go-Round brought together four professional children’s book authors for a five-day event this week at the Education Office’s auditorium in Santa Barbara to encourage local students to find their own voice through writing and storytelling. Associate Superintendent Ellen Barger...
Santa Barbara Independent
Poolside/Beachside Escape, to the Cliff House Inn
Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. The story behind this story starts with the painting. Last fall, the superlative and vibe-capturing painter Patricia Chidlaw had her summertime exhibition at Sullivan Goss Gallery, bearing the self-explanatory title The Pool Show. One of the prize canvases in this set of cool pool portraits was a twilight view of the pool at the unique hotel known as the Cliff House Inn, just south of the Rincon.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara SoCalGas Customers Among Those to See Dramatic Drop in February Bill
Many Santa Barbara County residents were in shock when they received their January gas bills this year, as unusually high increases in natural gas prices this winter took its financial toll across the state. Partial relief may come this month with a decrease in gas prices and assistance from the...
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Pictures from Home’: From Santa Barbara to Broadway
Art imitates life, and for Santa Barbara musician Kenny Sultan, the new Broadway play Pictures from Home achieves an authenticity beyond metaphor: The production will actually feature pictures of the Sultan family, pictures taken by Kenny’s brother, Larry Sultan. Pictures from Home, which opened this month at Studio 54, is inspired by Larry Sultan’s pivotal photographic memoir of the same name — and features Tony winner Nathan Lane as the father figure; Olivier award winner Zoë Wanamaker as the Sultan matriarch; and Tony winner Danny Burstein as Larry Sultan himself. “It’s my mom, dad, and brother onstage,” says Kenny Sultan. “It’s surreal. I’m going to need a stiff drink before that one!”
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | David Longstreth at Ojai Deer Lodge
David Longstreth at Ojai Deer Lodge | Credit: Rebecca Horrigan. Driving through winding dark roads to Ojai on a cold Thursday night for a concert at the Deer Lodge, I wondered just exactly what I was getting myself into. But the moment we pulled up to the historic roadside eatery, performance venue, and watering hole, I knew we were in the right place. Established in 1932, the oldest restaurant and tavern in Ojai glowed from the inside out with a patio, blazing fire, and an even warmer welcome from our server.
Santa Barbara Independent
Green-Bin Guru Hired to Help Northern Santa Barbara County Get Sorted
As recycling laws in California ramp up, waste management practices in Santa Barbara County continue to evolve. To help North County residents and businesses sort through the new rules, the waste management company serving the region has named a new public education liaison. Senate Bill 1383 — a state law...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
Local animal shelters encouraging pet adoptions to limit overcrowding
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, one in five households adopted a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
sitelinesb.com
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Opens Today
We took friends from out of town to lunch at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos yesterday, and the friendly staff told us that the first guests check in today. I’ll likely go stay there sometime to do a full review. In the meantime, know that the Tavern restaurant is very handsome, particularly during the day, with light pouring in through all the windows; it’s serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and the breakfast and lunch menus have been posted online); and the Felix & Feed coffee bar, in the same building, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lots of appealing seating. We were encouraged to stroll the grounds, so we did. The 67-room resort looks sharp, and the pool area is a total winner, but of course it’ll only be nicer once the landscaping fills in. (Are the room/building numbers a reference to horse culture? They sure seem clunky to me.)
Santa Barbara Independent
Reel Meets Realism
Read all of the stories in our “Locals-Only Sneak Peek at SBIFF” cover here. Known for her masterful ability to capture both urban environments and changes in light, renowned artist Patricia Chidlaw was an inspired choice to create the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival poster, a stunning depiction of the iconic Arlington Theatre. Here SBIFF Executive Director and a Santa Barbara Independent Contributing Writer Roger Durling shares his feature story about the painter — and the woman — behind the poster.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology
If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The relentless storm system that came through Santa Barbara on the anniversary of the deadly Montecito mudslide led to official emergency declarations along the coast. More than five inches fell on the city of Santa Barbara in a couple of days and even more fell in the mountains. The overflowing creeks flooded the freeway The post City of Santa Barbara ends emergency declaration appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0