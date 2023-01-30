Read full article on original website
Lilly (LLY) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Lags on Sales, Raises '23 View
LLY - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09, which beat both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate of $1.83 and $1.90. Earnings declined 4% year over year on the back of higher operating expenses. Revenues of $7.30 billion missed both the Zacks...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd
DASTY - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets and provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Avery Dennison (AVY) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Low Volumes
AVY - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10. The bottom line also marked a 23% decline year over year. Volume declines in the quarter due to significant inventory reductions by the customers resulted in weaker-than-expected results. Including...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a Trending Stock
SCCO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this miner have returned +26.4% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
5 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Recovering Prospects
The COVID-19 pandemic — an unprecedented biological crisis — altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare industry. The Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry bore the brunt of the closure of dental practices and lower patient visits due to the risk of exposure to the virus. However, the dental market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of prior restrictions and mass vaccinations. Apart from this, rising dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, teledentistry, and an increase in the number of patient visits are likely to help the industry thrive in the near term. Going by Market Research Future data available on GlobeNewswire, the global dental industry is expected to reach $60.37 billion by 2023, seeing a compound annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.
Time to Buy Chevron or Altria Stock After Announcing Buybacks?
CVX - Free Report) and big tobacco producer Altria (. Let’s see if it’s time to buy Chevron or Altria stock following their fourth-quarter earnings reports. Despite slightly missing Q4 earnings expectations last week by -1.68% with EPS of $4.09, Chevron rounded out its fiscal 2022 with a record year for earnings and U.S. oil and gas production. Chevron was able to beat top-line estimates by 8% at $56.47 billion during Q4. Year over year, Q4 earnings were up 60% with sales rising 17% from the prior-year quarter.
Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up
COLM - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Both earnings and net sales came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Management remains encouraged about its innovative products for the Spring season. The company is focused on accelerating profitable growth, driving...
Amazon's (AMZN) Q4 Earnings Fall Y/Y, Sales Beat Estimates
AMZN - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 0.03 cents per share, declining 97.8% year over year. AMZN’s net income, totaling $0.3 billion, is inclusive of a pre-tax valuation loss of $2.3 billion in the non-operating income associated with its investment in Rivian Automotive. The adjusted bottom line...
Take-Two (TTWO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
TTWO - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 6. For the quarter, it expects net revenues between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion. Take-Two expects a loss between 95 and 85 cents per share. For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is...
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss
CB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 core operating income of $4.05 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. However, the bottom line improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. Chubb's results reflected higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums...
Intercontinental (ICE) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss, Dividend Up
ICE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 but came in line with our estimate. Also, the bottom line decreased 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICE witnessed a revenue decline, attributable to soft Exchanges and Mortgage Technology...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Trending Stock
STNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -1.5%, compared to...
4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margin to Boost Portfolio Return
ARCH - Free Report) , International Game Technology (. LNTH - Free Report) boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) is a Trending Stock
CPRX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this specialty drug company have returned -16.1%, compared...
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Oshkosh (OSK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite Sales Beat
OSK - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The underperformance can be attributed to lower-than-expected earnings across the Access Equipment, Defense and Fire & Emergency segments. The bottom line, however, rocketed 344% from the 36 cents recorded in the year-ago period.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 136 individual stocks and...
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50.68%. A...
