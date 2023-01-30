King of Prussia man arrested during undercover sting operation admits to attempted sex with a child

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
5 of Our Favorite Spa's in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Main Line Media News
Truck driver pleads not guilty to homicide charges in crash that killed pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — The driver of a dump truck involved in a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that killed a pregnant Lansdale woman entered not guilty pleas to homicide-related charges and is now awaiting his trial date. Everett James Clayton, 56, of Charleston, W. Va., showed no emotion on Friday...
Main Line Media News
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
Main Line Media News
North Wales man admits to having a ghost gun, awaits sentencing
NORRISTOWN — A North Wales man is in jail awaiting his fate from a judge after he admitted to illegally possessing a ghost gun during a traffic stop in Montgomery Township. Christopher Martin Gring, 39, of the 200 block of Elm Avenue, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with a July 2022 incident.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man jailed for selling drugs from motel room
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who sold controlled substances from a room he occupied at a borough motel is now occupying a room at the county jail. Dante Deion Boone, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail in Lower Providence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with July 2021 incidents.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man sent to jail for burglary, stalking incidents
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man was sent to jail after he admitted to stalking and burglary-related charges in connection with domestic incidents during which he targeted his ex-girlfriend. Shaheed Ellington, 38, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months...
Main Line Media News
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
Main Line Media News
Philly man who was charged as getaway driver in tri-county robbery spree headed to prison
NORRISTOWN — Prison is the next stop for a Philadelphia man who was the getaway driver during a string of gunpoint robberies at 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery and Delaware counties and Philadelphia. Alim Charles Swinton III, 44, of the 200 block of East Walnut Park Drive, was sentenced in...
Main Line Media News
Berks man found guilty of assaulting police officer in Caernarvon Township
A Berks County man has been found guilty of assaulting and knocking unconscious a Caernarvon Township police officer who was attempting to arrest him. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day jury trial last week before Judge Thomas Parisi.
Main Line Media News
A life of work and service: Pat Giambrone longest tenured MCSO employee
NORRISTOWN — If you wanted to know anything about the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office over the last 30 years, Pat Giambrone would probably be the first person to ask. The Norristown native and graduate of the former Bishop Kenrick High School is the longest tenured employee of the office staff and has worked in the administrations of six sheriffs.
Main Line Media News
Sending money for a cute puppy on Facebook may come back to bite you
One Upland resident couldn’t and it came back to bite her in the wallet. In November, Susan Raikowski saw a post on a Collingdale community Facebook page about a litter of adorable miniature dachshund puppies that a woman needed to find homes for “due to circumstances.”. The woman,...
Main Line Media News
Winder participates in first meeting as Montgomery County Commissioner
NORRISTOWN — With a fully formed governing body, Montgomery County Commissioners reorganized on Thursday. Democrat Ken Lawrence Jr. was voted chairman of the board; the newly appointed Democrat Jamila Winder was voted vice chairman. Joe Gale remained the minority Republican commissioner. Both veteran commissioners took a moment to welcome...
Main Line Media News
Swallowed by sinkhole in Berks County, pedestrian needs ladder to climb out
A Mount Penn man had to be rescued from an 8-foot-deep sinkhole that swallowed him as he cut through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot along Perkiomen Avenue in the borough on his way home late Tuesday, fire officials said. The man, who is in his 20s, was walking down the...
Main Line Media News
Work on Cynwyd Trail extension in Lower Merion Township to begin later this year
LOWER MERION – The new extension of the Cynwyd Heritage Trail, linking the existing trail to West Philadelphia, is getting closer to a construction date later this year. At a parks committee meeting this week, the board of commissioners approved a resolution that will enable the project to move forward later this year.
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) welcomes Preston Elliot of 93.3 WMMR-Radio
WHITPAIN — Well-known radio personality Preston Elliot, host of “The Preston and Steve Show” on 93.3 WMMR-Radio, will be the guest speaker for MCCC’s Master Class series. Hosted by MCCC’s Sound Recording & Music Technology Program, Master Classes are free and provide students and community members with the opportunity to meet with and learn from professionals in the music industry.
Main Line Media News
Interboro’s ‘homegrown’ star Abu Kamara commits to Yale
At times frustrated that he wasn’t garnering the Division I attention he deserved, Abu Kamara was determined to prove he could play football at a high level. But what he desired most was acceptance. The one school that offered him a scholarship was Yale. The kid with a 4.4...
Main Line Media News
AmerisourceBergen plans to change its name to Cencora
CONSHOHOCKEN — AmerisourceBergen plans to change its name — a move that is expected to occur in the second half of 2023. The pharmaceutical solutions company, headquartered in Conshohocken, will take the name Cencora. The new name, according to the company, will “better reflect its bold vision and purpose-driven approach to creating healthier futures.”
Main Line Media News
The Headhunters are ready to funk up your Saturday night [video]
Mike Clark has been playing drums with some cool cats for his whole life. Clark, one of most accomplished jazz drummers of all time, has played along with Herbie Hancock, Tony Bennett, Wayne Shorter and Bobby McFerrin. Actually, name any of the great musicians in the last 50 years and there is a good chance Clark has played behind them.
Comments / 0