ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia man arrested during undercover sting operation admits to attempted sex with a child

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Main Line Media News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Main Line Media News

North Wales man admits to having a ghost gun, awaits sentencing

NORRISTOWN — A North Wales man is in jail awaiting his fate from a judge after he admitted to illegally possessing a ghost gun during a traffic stop in Montgomery Township. Christopher Martin Gring, 39, of the 200 block of Elm Avenue, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with a July 2022 incident.
NORTH WALES, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man jailed for selling drugs from motel room

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who sold controlled substances from a room he occupied at a borough motel is now occupying a room at the county jail. Dante Deion Boone, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail in Lower Providence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with July 2021 incidents.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man sent to jail for burglary, stalking incidents

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man was sent to jail after he admitted to stalking and burglary-related charges in connection with domestic incidents during which he targeted his ex-girlfriend. Shaheed Ellington, 38, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Berks man found guilty of assaulting police officer in Caernarvon Township

A Berks County man has been found guilty of assaulting and knocking unconscious a Caernarvon Township police officer who was attempting to arrest him. Jacob Aharonian, 23, of Morgantown was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer following a three-day jury trial last week before Judge Thomas Parisi.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

A life of work and service: Pat Giambrone longest tenured MCSO employee

NORRISTOWN — If you wanted to know anything about the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office over the last 30 years, Pat Giambrone would probably be the first person to ask. The Norristown native and graduate of the former Bishop Kenrick High School is the longest tenured employee of the office staff and has worked in the administrations of six sheriffs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Sending money for a cute puppy on Facebook may come back to bite you

One Upland resident couldn’t and it came back to bite her in the wallet. In November, Susan Raikowski saw a post on a Collingdale community Facebook page about a litter of adorable miniature dachshund puppies that a woman needed to find homes for “due to circumstances.”. The woman,...
UPLAND, PA
Main Line Media News

Winder participates in first meeting as Montgomery County Commissioner

NORRISTOWN — With a fully formed governing body, Montgomery County Commissioners reorganized on Thursday. Democrat Ken Lawrence Jr. was voted chairman of the board; the newly appointed Democrat Jamila Winder was voted vice chairman. Joe Gale remained the minority Republican commissioner. Both veteran commissioners took a moment to welcome...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) welcomes Preston Elliot of 93.3 WMMR-Radio

WHITPAIN — Well-known radio personality Preston Elliot, host of “The Preston and Steve Show” on 93.3 WMMR-Radio, will be the guest speaker for MCCC’s Master Class series. Hosted by MCCC’s Sound Recording & Music Technology Program, Master Classes are free and provide students and community members with the opportunity to meet with and learn from professionals in the music industry.
BLUE BELL, PA
Main Line Media News

Interboro’s ‘homegrown’ star Abu Kamara commits to Yale

At times frustrated that he wasn’t garnering the Division I attention he deserved, Abu Kamara was determined to prove he could play football at a high level. But what he desired most was acceptance. The one school that offered him a scholarship was Yale. The kid with a 4.4...
PROSPECT PARK, PA
Main Line Media News

AmerisourceBergen plans to change its name to Cencora

CONSHOHOCKEN — AmerisourceBergen plans to change its name — a move that is expected to occur in the second half of 2023. The pharmaceutical solutions company, headquartered in Conshohocken, will take the name Cencora. The new name, according to the company, will “better reflect its bold vision and purpose-driven approach to creating healthier futures.”
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Main Line Media News

The Headhunters are ready to funk up your Saturday night [video]

Mike Clark has been playing drums with some cool cats for his whole life. Clark, one of most accomplished jazz drummers of all time, has played along with Herbie Hancock, Tony Bennett, Wayne Shorter and Bobby McFerrin. Actually, name any of the great musicians in the last 50 years and there is a good chance Clark has played behind them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy