ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, NC

Blacklion wrapping up final sales with Feb. 5 closing

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YI3Hl_0kWb37KO00

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s rare to see empty walls at the Blacklion in Pineville.

“Somebody asked me how much merchandise you have left; I said probably a half million items,” laughed Bob Emory.

Store workers put the tags on and tallied the items as Black Lion started its final sale. The Queen City staple will officially close its doors on Sunday, Feb. 5.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“I walk around with a nametag on, and this is it. ‘Bob,’ so nobody really knows I’m the owner,” Emory said.

After 27 years, Bob is retiring. He said selling the building was hard because this place is special. Reportedly, the Emory family sold the building in May for $7.9 million but then leased it through February after the sale.

“This is the reality of a dream come true,” he said.

It’s not just his dream but also for vendors like Jonva Seals.

“It’s mixed emotions,” Seals said. “I’m very sad. We’re not going to be able to see our family we’ve made here, not see them on a regular basis.”

For many in the store, whether they were shopping or selling, it’s a place that became home.

Emory said he’ll likely sell a few items throughout the month if necessary.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

He said a medical facility would be moving in there. However, the majority of the vendors have a new home. It’s similar to the Black Lion in both name and concept, but with different owners. Customers can visit the ‘Southern Lion’ store’s website here .

Bob Emory has been helping them put together their store. There is no opening day yet.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?

If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Blacklion closing south Charlotte store after 27 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Blacklion, a popular home decor store that's called south Charlotte home for nearly 30 years, will close its doors on Tuesday. Located in the Park 51 Shopping Center across from Atrium Health-Pineville, Blacklion Gifts & Home Furnishings Marketplace has been in business in Charlotte for 27 years. The south Charlotte location was the company's last remaining store. Blacklion's owners announced the store closure back in August, saying they would operate through one last holiday season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Area Charlotte stores still overcharging consumers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An uptick in scanner errors at stores across the state has led to hefty fines and fed-up customers. Last month, Queen City News reported that the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division collected fines from nine Mecklenburg County businesses for overcharging customers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers

Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

A Free 90’s Movie Series Is Happening In Charlotte

If you love 90’s movies, you’ll love this new series coming to Charlotte. Camp North End will host a new indoor movie series, and this one is 90’s themed. On Friday nights, through February and March, you can go watch your favorite 90’s movies on the jumbo screen at Camp North End. The movies will be shown inside the Ford Factory building at 1774 Statesville Ave.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Where Property Values Have Increased The Most In Charlotte, NC

There is a real challenge for Mecklenburg County officials as questions loom around property revaluations. According to WCNC, home values have gone up over the last 4 years. Areas north and west of Uptown Charlotte have increased more than other affluent neighborhoods in Charlotte. Here’s the bad news. Since the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Come one, come all to Denver’s first circus

DENVER – Another first is in store for the community this May, when the Zerbini Family Circus rolls into town to deliver a breathtaking show under the big top. “To my knowledge, this is the first time there’s ever been a circus in Denver,” said Terry Brotherton, a lifelong resident who put in the legwork to secure Denver’s dates on the tour.
DENVER, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plane in front of old VFW being moved

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An area landmark will be relocating in the coming weeks. The plane that sits in front of the former VFW Post 2573 building on Carolina Beach Road will be moved to the American Legion in Midland, east of Charlotte. The VFW building was sold back in...
MIDLAND, NC
WCNC

Matthews greenway tunnel construction could begin in March

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction work to extend Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews could begin in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The work will extend the spur of the greenway that already connects to Brenham Lane. The path will be lengthened and taken under South Trade Street, which will allow access for pedestrians, bikers, and others directly from the main road. Combined with the existing neighborhood access, the new path will create the potential to enter the greenway without having to cross over busy South Trade Street.
MATTHEWS, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy